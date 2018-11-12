×
Ranking the top 5 recent Bundesliga to Premier League transfer deals

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
75   //    12 Nov 2018, 09:16 IST

Leroy Sane and de Bruyne celebrate during Manchester City's Premier League winning season last term
Leroy Sane and de Bruyne celebrate during Manchester City's Premier League winning season last term

Gone are the days when Germany was only known for its superior cars and some of the best beers in the world, brewed in compliance with the famous Reinheitsgebot.

Right now the biggest and probably the best exports coming out of this nation are the top quality footballers who hone their skills in the Bundesliga before making it big across Europe's top leagues elsewhere.

Germany's top-flight has become a sort of feeder league for English clubs, with the top Premier League clubs poaching some of its best talents on a regular basis.

This summer 11 players from the Bundesliga joined Premier League clubs on permanent deals. Over the years, legends like Jens Lehmann, Michael Ballack, Dimitar Berbatov and Vincent Kompany are all players who have made the move from Deutschland to England.

In this list though, we'll be taking a look at some of the more recent acquisitions who have had a great impact in England's top tier. So, sit back and find out below which players make it into our top 5 recent Bundesliga to Premier League transfer deals:

#5 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Xhaka has established himself as a key midfielder for Arsenal
Xhaka has established himself as a key midfielder for Arsenal

Granit Xhaka, the Swiss international, has earned himself quite a reputation in England with Arsenal for his vicious left-footed strikes, excellent passing range and poor disciplinary record.

Having begun his professional career with Basel, the 26-year-old moved to Germany in 2012 - signing with Borussia Mönchengladbach before quickly establishing himself as one of the league's best midfielders at a young age.

He scored nine goals and created eight assists in 140 appearances (all comps) - with over 100 Bundesliga appearances invaluable experience for the years ahead.

2015/16 would prove to be the best campaign of his career, as he proved an influential figure as Die Fohlen qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Following this, he was signed by Arsene Wenger for £30m in May 2016 - having improved considerably after a tough first season in England's top-flight.

Last season, he created seven assists and scored once for the Gunners. He has already won the FA Cup, Community Shield and was unfortunate in defeat by eventual winners Atletico Madrid during last term's UEFA Europa League semi-finals. He'll be looking to win even more, should his displays continue to progress under new manager Unai Emery alongside summer acquisition Lucas Torreira in midfield.

