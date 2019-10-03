Ranking the top five favorites for the Ballon d'Or - October 2019

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual accolade

Winning the Ballon d'Or is the individual pinnacle of any footballer's career and it is an achievement that has been attained by only 44 men throughout history.

Every year since 1956, one player has been selected as the premier footballer in the world, with his performance over the preceding year adjudged to have been better than every other player.

Some of the most legendary names in history have won this most prized accolade and every year features intense discussions and debates about the merits and demerits of the Ballon d'Or winner.

With a few months until the end of 2019, anticipation is heightened over who will be named the winner of the 64th Ballon d'Or.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the top five contenders for the 2019 Ballon d'Or at the start of October.

#5 Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil)

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Show

Liverpool have transformed into one of Europe's premier teams in the last year, and a lot of that has been down to the arrival of Alisson Becker from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

Before his signing, Liverpool had made steady progress under Jurgen Klopp, only to see their work undone at the crucial stages, with Lorius Karius' howlers in the 2018 Champions League final being the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

A few weeks later, Klopp sanctioned the purchase of Alisson for a sum of £67m and the Brazilian international has proved to be worth every single penny.

Last season, he was the custodian of a mean Liverpool defence which conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League, while his 21 clean sheets were also enough to win him the Golden Glove ahead of Ederson.

Furthermore, he also won the Golden Glove in the Champions League and Copa America, becoming the first goalkeeper in history to achieve this unique feat and he was unsurprisingly named the 2019 FIFA and UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year as well as voted into the FIFPro XI.

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined with a calf injury, but there are indications that he is nearing a return which would come as welcome news to fans of the club.

