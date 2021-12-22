Ranking the top 10 players in the Premier League in 2021 based on fan rating 

The Premier League is home to some of the finest footballing talent the world has seen. In the past, world-class players have come to the league and taken the quality of football to another level. Others came through the ranks as local boys, and established themselves as legends. The Premier League has seen several success stories.

Players like Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard, Sergio Aguero, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Yaya Toure all plied their trade in the league for multiple seasons. Their performances caught fan's eye, and helped their team compete for honours.

Fans play a crucial role in the sport, and their opinions have slowly started carrying more weight than ever before. Clubs now offer fans exclusive access to players, training sessions and more, with the game constantly growing and changing.

Over time, their opinions on players' performances have carried greater weight, too. Liverpool's Sadio Mane won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award last season.

GERRARDINHO ® Matt A 🏆PL CHAMP19NS🏆 @GerrardinhoNo8 Also OTD 2020 Our super Senegalese International Sadio Mané won the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.



He scored 11 goals in 35 Appearances as we went onto win the Prem League title Also OTD 2020 Our super Senegalese International Sadio Mané won the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.He scored 11 goals in 35 Appearances as we went onto win the Prem League title https://t.co/WDxa3cC1Ph

On that note, here's a look at the top ten players this year as per fans' ratings:

#10 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo is slowly becoming one of the most impactful players in the Premier League.

Joao Cancelo joined Manchester City from Juventus in 2019 for a fee of £27.4 million-plus Danilo, totalling up to £60 million. The move made Cancelo the most expensive right-back ever.

Since joining City, the full-back has made 100 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists. Pep Guardiola usually deploys Cancelo as a left-back, with the freedom to join the midfielders and make a line of four in City's midfield.

The Portuguese's ability to drive forward while maintaining positional awareness makes him key to City's bid for the Premier League title. He recently provided a sublime assist for Raheem Sterling against Everton.

in case Jack do his shii again @incaseJackstrik Cancelo with a potential assist of the season during the Manchester City vs Everton game. https://t.co/yJaW4csr7r



Have you seen a better assist this season? Cancelo with a potential assist of the season during the Manchester City vs Everton game. https://t.co/yJaW4csr7rHave you seen a better assist this season?

Joao Cancelo already has ten goal contributions this season, and could play a big part over the busy Christmas period. He has established himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola's squad.

#9 Jorginho (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 for a fee of £50 million-plus a potential £7 million in add-ons. Since then, the midfielder has been the heart and soul of Chelsea's midfield.

During his time with the Blues, Jorginho has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 162 games. He was key in Chelsea's march to the UEFA Champions League title last season.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



🏆 UEFA Champions League winner

🏆 UEFA EURO 2020 winner



🥇 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year



#HBD | #UCL 🔵 What a year for birthday boy Jorginho!🏆 UEFA Champions League winner🏆 UEFA EURO 2020 winner🥇 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year 🔵 What a year for birthday boy Jorginho! 🏆 UEFA Champions League winner🏆 UEFA EURO 2020 winner🥇 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year#HBD | #UCL https://t.co/5j4uPMtdqt

He also played a key role for Italy in their triumphant UEFA Euro 2020 campaign. Jorginho was included in the 'Team of the Tournament' for his performances.

The midfielder was awarded the 2020-21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year trophy. He also finished third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Jorginho remains a key player in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team. He could also be an important member of the Italy squad who face two qualifying rounds to make it to next year's FIFA World Cup.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne has been Manchester City's main man in recent times.

Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg on a six-year contract in 2015 for a fee of £55 million. Having struggled in the Premier League with Chelsea earlier, De Bruyne has now established himself as one of the best players in the game.

Since joining in 2015, the Belgian has scored 72 goals and provided 110 assists in 281 games across competitions. He played a key role for Manchester City in the 2020-21 season, scoring ten goals and assisting 18 in 40 games.

De Bruyne has incredible vision, a potent shot and a varied passing range that help City attack smoothly. He has provided two sublime assists in the past in the Premier League. One was against Stoke City for Leroy Sane, while the other was against Aston Villa for Gabriel Jesus.

City Chief @City_Chief “I think I have to choose between the one I did against Stoke for Sane or the one this year against Aston Villa for Jesus. I think they are almost similar, maybe the one for Gabriel because I had to do it at full speed."



- KDB on his favourite assist



“I think I have to choose between the one I did against Stoke for Sane or the one this year against Aston Villa for Jesus. I think they are almost similar, maybe the one for Gabriel because I had to do it at full speed." - KDB on his favourite assist https://t.co/UwZcJVVW1X

He has five goals in 19 games this season so far. That includes a recent piledriver against Leeds United in the Premier League.

GOAL @goal Too much space to leave for Kevin De Bruyne 🚀

Too much space to leave for Kevin De Bruyne 🚀https://t.co/c91y8iyqzu

The 2019-20 Premier League Player of the Season will look to resurrect the form that helped City dominate the league. They face tough competition this season as they eye their fourth Premier League title in five years.

