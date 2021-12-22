Ranking the top 10 players in the Premier League in 2021 based on fan rating 

The Premier League is home to some of the finest footballing talent the world has seen. In the past, world-class players have come to the league and taken the quality of football to another level. Others came through the ranks as local boys, and established themselves as legends. The Premier League has seen several success stories.
Players like Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard, Sergio Aguero, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Yaya Toure all plied their trade in the league for multiple seasons. Their performances caught fan's eye, and helped their team compete for honours.
Fans play a crucial role in the sport, and their opinions have slowly started carrying more weight than ever before. Clubs now offer fans exclusive access to players, training sessions and more, with the game constantly growing and changing.
Over time, their opinions on players' performances have carried greater weight, too. Liverpool's Sadio Mane won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award last season.
On that note, here's a look at the top ten players this year as per fans' ratings:
#10 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
Joao Cancelo joined Manchester City from Juventus in 2019 for a fee of £27.4 million-plus Danilo, totalling up to £60 million. The move made Cancelo the most expensive right-back ever.
Since joining City, the full-back has made 100 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists. Pep Guardiola usually deploys Cancelo as a left-back, with the freedom to join the midfielders and make a line of four in City's midfield.
The Portuguese's ability to drive forward while maintaining positional awareness makes him key to City's bid for the Premier League title. He recently provided a sublime assist for Raheem Sterling against Everton.
Joao Cancelo already has ten goal contributions this season, and could play a big part over the busy Christmas period. He has established himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola's squad.
#9 Jorginho (Chelsea)
Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 for a fee of £50 million-plus a potential £7 million in add-ons. Since then, the midfielder has been the heart and soul of Chelsea's midfield.
During his time with the Blues, Jorginho has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 162 games. He was key in Chelsea's march to the UEFA Champions League title last season.
He also played a key role for Italy in their triumphant UEFA Euro 2020 campaign. Jorginho was included in the 'Team of the Tournament' for his performances.
The midfielder was awarded the 2020-21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year trophy. He also finished third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.
Jorginho remains a key player in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team. He could also be an important member of the Italy squad who face two qualifying rounds to make it to next year's FIFA World Cup.
#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg on a six-year contract in 2015 for a fee of £55 million. Having struggled in the Premier League with Chelsea earlier, De Bruyne has now established himself as one of the best players in the game.
Since joining in 2015, the Belgian has scored 72 goals and provided 110 assists in 281 games across competitions. He played a key role for Manchester City in the 2020-21 season, scoring ten goals and assisting 18 in 40 games.
De Bruyne has incredible vision, a potent shot and a varied passing range that help City attack smoothly. He has provided two sublime assists in the past in the Premier League. One was against Stoke City for Leroy Sane, while the other was against Aston Villa for Gabriel Jesus.
He has five goals in 19 games this season so far. That includes a recent piledriver against Leeds United in the Premier League.
The 2019-20 Premier League Player of the Season will look to resurrect the form that helped City dominate the league. They face tough competition this season as they eye their fourth Premier League title in five years.