Ranking the top 4 most valuable teenagers in La Liga (October 2023)

La Liga has been producing some of the most exciting and talented footballers in recent times. Former legends like Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, David Villa and Raul Gonzalez have all graced the Spanish top flight and were unstoppable during their prime.

We are currently in an era of football where player values are ridiculously inflated. This is due to the fact that their values often soar rapidly when any prodigy begins to perform well, especially at a young age.

We can see it from the recent trends in football transfers. Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 shocked the world as the Brazilian left for a world record fee of €222 million.

Today's article focuses on the four most valuable teenagers in La Liga. If any of them were to leave their current teams, they would undoubtedly command a high price. (Values as per Transfermarkt.com)

#4 Arda Guler (€15 million)

Germany U17 v Turkey U17 - International Friendly

Real Madrid’s gem and Turkey international, Arda Guler, caused a stir in the summer transfer market. Despite reports suggesting that Barcelona were also in the race to sign the prodigious talent, he ultimately decided to join Real Madrid. However, since his transfer from Fenerbahçe in the summer transfer window, he has not been able to play for the club due to a knee and thigh muscle injuries.

After the 18-year-old joined Real Madrid for €20 million last summer, his market value rose to €15 million. He made a name for himself as a breakout star in the Super Lig while playing for Fenerbache. In 51 appearances overall for the club, he scored nine goals, and gave 12 assists.

#3 Savio Moreira (€20 million)

Cadiz CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports

Girona currently sit second on the La Liga table, thanks in part to contributions from Savio, who has been a crucial player for them in attack. The 19-year-old Brazilian has scored two goals and provided four assists in nine matches for the Blanquivermells this season.

He joined the club on loan from Troyes and is currently having a good run of form for the Spanish outfit. With a market value of €20 million, it's clear that he's been making some impressive strides.

If he can continue performing well this season, it's likely that he'll secure a spot in the playing XI at Troyes next season or Girona may buy him outright. Who knows? Maybe he'll even get called up to the Brazil national team soon.

#2 Lamine Yamal (€50 million)

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports

Lamine Yamal is a special player; when you see him play, you just know it. The 16-year-old Barcelona star burst onto the scene towards the end of last season after becoming the youngest Barcelona debutant in La Liga.

This season, he has gone on to break several records. He was the youngest goal scorer for the Spanish national team, the youngest debutant for the Spanish national team, the youngest goal scorer in La Liga, and recently won the best U-23 La Liga Player award for the month for September.

He is valued at €50 million after a string of impressive performances. He is supremely talented and could go on to break more records in La Liga. Barcelona are trying to be careful with him and are reportedly planning to build the team around him in the coming years.

#1 Pablo Gavi (€90 million)

FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Barcelona have another youngster in the list and more importantly, at number one spot. You would hardly ever believe that Gavi is still a teenager. Aged 19, the Barcelona midfielder plays a crucial role in the team's midfield, and has been a mainstay for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Having already won the Golden Boy award during the last edition, Gavi has firmly established himself as one of the best young players in the world. He has the potential to become one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Currently valued at €90 million, the Spain international is known for his brave and aggressive style of play. He throws himself into challenges, and dragging the team with his leadership qualities despite his young age.