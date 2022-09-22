Ranking the top 5 attacking duos in Europe right now (September 2022)

There is something magical about seeing in-sync attacking duos in football. Their ability to link up with one another, to compliment each other, can truly take one's breath away.

When the stars align, they can tear through even the tightest of defenses and score goals simply for the fun of it. Although the 2022-23 season is still in its infancy, we have already had the privilege of seeing some attacking duos weaving their magic and bagging goals left, right, and center.

Today, we will take a look at five attacking duos who have scored the most number of goals since the start of the season.

Here are the top five attacking duos in the top five European leagues right now (September 2022):

#5 Sheraldo Becker and Jordan (Union Berlin) — 9 goals

FC Schalke 04 v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

German outfit Union Berlin have been flying high in the Bundesliga this season. Against all the odds, they have climbed to the top of the table, attaining 17 points from seven games. They are also the only team in the division who are yet to taste defeat in the 2022-23 campaign.

While each and every member has done their bit, the attacking duo of Sheraldo Becker and Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, aka Jordan, have been the clear standouts this season. Combined, the duo have pitched in with nine goals in the Bundesliga, with Becker scoring six in seven games and Jordan finding the back of the net thrice in six appearances.

A whopping 60% of Berlin’s goals in the Bundesliga have come from the boots of the in-form pair this season (15 team goals total).

#4 Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) — 10 goals

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Ending months of anticipation, Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for a €45 million fee in July. The Pole has settled in effortlessly at Camp Nou, scoring majestic goals for their new employers, left, right, and center.

Winger Ousmane Dembele has also been in fine form this season. The Frenchman, who signed a two-year contract extension (Until June 2024) earlier this summer, has created chances for fun while scoring a couple of neat goals himself.

Combined, the effervescent duo have scored 10 goals in La Liga this season, helping Barcelona keep pace with league leaders Real Madrid. Lewandowski has scored eight goals thus far, while Dembele has netted twice after playing six La Liga matches each.

The duo’s combined total has made up 55.5% of Barcelona’s total league goals (18) thus far.

#3 Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara (FC Lorient) — 10 goals

Courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain’s brilliant squad, very few teams in the French top flight stand a chance of beating them in the Ligue 1 race. While FC Lorient are unlikely to be an exception this season, they have shown that they are more than capable of vying for a Champions League spot.

Third-placed FC Lorient have played an engaging brand of football this season, scoring plenty of goals along the way. With 17 goals scored thus far, they are the second-highest scoring team in Ligue 1 this season after eight matchdays.

Formidable attacking duo Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara have been the team’s primary source of goals, pitching in with 10 (out of 17, 58.9% contribution). Moffi has emerged as the team’s leading scorer with six strikes while Ouattara has found the back of the net four times. Both forwards have played all eight Ligue 1 games this season.

#2 Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) — 13 goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Signed from Borussia Dortmund for a €60 million fee in July, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has arguably been the signing of the summer. The City no. 9 has scored for fun this term, netting 14 times in 10 games for his new employers across competitions. Eleven of those goals, including two consecutive hat-tricks, have come in seven Premier League games.

While Haaland is the more lethal component of the duo, Bernardo Silva is easily the more creative one. The Portuguese maestro has scored twice in the league so far but has created plenty of goalscoring chances, claiming two assists.

Manchester City, who are currently second in the Premier League standings, have scored 23 goals in the English top flight thus far. A staggering 56.25% of their goals have come from the Haaland-Silva pairing.

#1 Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) — 15 goals

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

A lot has been made of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’s personal relationship, but numbers prove that the duo remain as formidable as ever on the pitch. They have been causing all sorts of problems to their league rivals this season, with Mbappe punishing them with his pace and Neymar with his world-class creativity.

In Ligue 1, the Mbappe-Neymar pairing has scored 15 goals, helping PSG maintain their eight-game unbeaten run and remain at the summit. The Brazilian forward has pitched in with eight goals in as many games thus far, while Mbappe has scored seven times in seven matches in the French top division.

The Parisians have netted 26 goals in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, with their front two being responsible for 57.6% of their total goals.

