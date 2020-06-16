Ranking the Top 5 attacking trios of EPL 2019/20

Ahead of the EPL restart, we look at the best attacking tridents that the Premier League has to offer.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea have invested heavily in attacking talent and are now reaping the benefits.

The EPL has some fascinating attacking combinations

With the EPL restart less than a day away, the biggest clubs in the Premier League are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting few weeks. Liverpool has all but clinched the title and is only two victories away from sealing the club's first successful EPL campaign in over three decades.

A full look at the Premier League table prior to its return.



Will Liverpool cruise their way to the title? Which clubs will be relegated by season’s end? pic.twitter.com/5jFVeznpQO — SBOBET (@SBOBET) June 12, 2020

The EPL has witnessed some stunning attacking combinations this season

The 2019/20 EPL season has seen plenty of goals as attacking tridents across the country emerging as lethal forces that have plundered defensive units at will. Football in the EPL is becoming more technical and aggressive with each passing year.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and other EPL giants have been polishing their attacking weaponry this season and the results have been incredible. While some teams depend heavily on the midfield for their goals, the teams on this list have three regular forwards who relish stacking up their statistics.

Unlike most other lists of a similar nature, this list is based on the total goal contributions made by a given attacking combination in the EPL.

#5 Chelsea - Tammy Abraham, Willian, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea has found success in a mixture of youth and experience

Stats: 25 goals, 11 assists

Chelsea has experienced something of a renaissance in the EPL this season and seems to have become a force to reckon with under Frank Lampard. While the Blues have a revolving roulette of attacking players to choose from, the trio of Tammy Abraham, Willian, and Christian Pulisic has been the most productive for Chelsea in this EPL season.

Tammy Abraham is undoubtedly the star of this particular trio and has been one of the best strikers in the EPL this season. The young English striker currently has 15 goals and 4 assists to his name and is sure to add to that tally when Chelsea gets back on to the pitch.

Kovacic, Kante, Pulisic, Willian, Abraham. 😍



A brilliant move from the Blues! 👏 pic.twitter.com/NmXyPYT46a — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) December 13, 2019

Willian has also made good use of his experience in a supporting role on the flank. Christian Pulisic got off to a slow start to the EPL season but has more than made up for his probationary period by putting in some spectacular performances under Frank Lampard.

#4 Manchester United - Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James

Manchester United's attacking trio has saved the Red Devils from embarrassment this season

Stats: 28 goals, 13 assists

Manchester United has had an underwhelming EPL season so far. The Red Devils stand at 5th place on the EPL table and have been failed to impress on more than one occasion. Manchester United's inclusion on this list may, therefore, come as something of a surprise.

A thorough study of the EPL giant's statistics, however, paints a stunning picture. Manchester United's attacking talents Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Daniel James have been quite efficient this season and are statistically better than Chelsea's trio at the moment.

Marcus Rashford has done a bulk of the scoring with 14 goals but Anthony Martial is not far behind. Daniel James may be the most unassuming of the three but his pace on the flank has served the side well. The presence of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in midfield may accentuate this attacking combination's abilities and restore Manchester United's aura in the EPL.

#3 Manchester City - Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City's attack has not lived up to expectations this season

Stats: 28 goals, 13 assists

At the start of the EPL season, fans and neutrals alike would have expected Manchester City to be much higher up on the list. After all, the Cityzens do have one of the best EPL strikers in history in their ranks.

Manchester City's underwhelming ranking is no fault of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine is competing for the EPL Golden Boot yet again this year and has scored an incredible 16 goals despite his injury issues. Riyad Mahrez has also sparkled on the right flank in this EPL season. The Algerian winger has 7 goals and 8 assists in only 15 appearances and has forced his way into Pep Guardiola's starting eleven.

1- Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick against Aston Villa saw him overtake Thierry Henry to become the highest ever non-English goalscorer in Premier League history. Import. #OptaPLRefresher pic.twitter.com/vnAjQglg9J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2020

Raheem Sterling has, unfortunately, become the villain of this piece. The talented English winger has endured a difficult season and has failed to become the talisman Pep Guardiola expected him to be. Manchester City has scored the most goals in this EPL season but the club's first-choice attacking trio has managed only 41% of those goals.

#2 Leicester City - Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez have done well alongside midfielder Youri Tielemans

Stats: 32 goals, 14 assists

Leicester City sure knows how to throw a surprise. The Foxes are third on the EPL table and second on this list, with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, and Ayoze Perez outscoring every other entrant on this list.

Leicester City does not top our list only because their attackers have relied heavily on the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans to pile up the statistics. Jamie Vardy has unsurprisingly done much of the heavy lifting and is currently the top-scorer in the EPL with 19 goals.

Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes have also excelled in supporting roles and have put in match-winning performances in the EPL. If Brendan Rodgers does manage to keep his stars grounded at the club, we may well see Leicester City has a European force next season.

#1 Liverpool - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's attacking superstars have obliterated defences this season

Stats: 31 goals, 16 assists

Liverpool's attacking combination is undoubtedly the best in the EPL and arguably the best in the world. The Anfield club relies on its winger Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for goals while Roberto Firmino drops deep and fulfils the role of a false nine.

The statistics also reflect the style of play of Liverpool's illustrious front three. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both contenders for the Golden Boot with 16 goals and 14 goals apiece. Liverpool's two pacy wingers have had excellent seasons and their exploits have propelled Liverpool to the top of the EPL table.

𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 @MoSalah 👑



Every one of Mo's first 5️⃣0️⃣ @PremierLeague goals for the Reds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xfV2xJfHXX — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 15, 2020

Roberto Firmino, however, has not had the best of seasons. The Brazilian forward has scored only 1 goal and has recorded 3 assists in this EPL season. While Firmino may not have the best statistics, he is an irreplaceable cog in a well-oiled Liverpool machine. The Brazilian often attracts defenders to the central areas and creates acres of space for Salah and Mane to wreak havoc on the wings.

Liverpool's frightening trio tops our list of the most formidable attacking combinations this season and Jurgen Klopp will look forward to the three superstars improving on their performances ahead of the EPL restart.

