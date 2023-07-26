Ranking the top 5 ball-winning midfielders to look out for in the 2023-24 Premier League season

Forwards receive praise and media attention for their goals and assists in the final third. Nonetheless, a robust midfield is the foundation of a formidable team. Managers highly value players' ball-winning and interception abilities as they are vital for any elite midfielder.

In the Premier League's fast-paced and physical environment, ball-winning midfielders like Rodri, Casemiro, and Declan Rice are indispensable. Their presence is vital for their teams to function effectively and maintain momentum.

These midfielders, along with others we'll explore in today's ranking, boast the highest ball-winning statistics in their teams. This indicates how crucial their roles are in shaping the overall structure of their respective squads.

In evaluating the best ball-winning midfielders in the Premier League, we focused on interceptions as the defining characteristic. Additionally, we've provided statistics on successful tackles made and completed to provide a comprehensive understanding.

Without further ado, let’s talk about the best ball-winning midfielders in the English Premier League:

Note: All stats are from Squawka and purely for the 2022-23 season

#5 Moises Caicedo - Brighton and Hove Albion

Caicedo responds to rumors linking him to Chelsea

Caicedo, a talented 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder, has made a significant impact in the Premier League since joining Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021. His club performances have been inconsistent, ranging from outstanding to forgettable. However, his work in the center of the park, alongside his teammates, helped Brighton secure their first-ever European qualification.

Moises recorded a goal and an assist last season, and according to Squawka, he emerged as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for aerial duels, ball progression, tackling, and interceptions.

Additionally, Caicedo has won 23 tackles – by far the highest on the team. He has a duel success rate of 57.5%.

As speculations about Caicedo's future increase, with Chelsea keen to sign him, there's no doubt that his prominence will continue to rise over time.

#4 Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes makes incredible Newcastle United transfer admission

Guimaraes, who moved to Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022, has swiftly become a crucial player for the Magpies. He is expected to be one of the most discussed midfielders in the upcoming season. The Brazilian has become the centerpiece of Newcastle's tactics, aiding their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Last season, the Brazilian made 36 interceptions, closely trailing former West Ham and Arsenal's current record signing, Declan Rice. Additionally, Bruno leads the charts for fouls won and ground duels contested.

Guimaraes will be crucial in Newcastle’s attempt to regain a top 4 finish in the coming season.

#3 Declan Rice – Arsenal

Declan Rice has signed for Arsenal in a club-record deal.

The British-record signing eventually joined Arsenal after two seasons of being heavily linked with a move away from West Ham. Currently, he is enjoying his pre-season in the United States. Mikel Arteta's new addition is undoubtedly one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League. He excels at ball recovery, driving forward, and creating chances. He is considered the most secure defensive screen in the world at present.

Rice's remarkable season included an impressive 63 interceptions, the highest in the Premier League. Additionally, he made 21 tackles and won a combined total of 81 aerial duels, a figure unmatched in Europe.

With Mikel Arteta and alongside exceptional midfielders like Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, and Thomas Partey, Rice is anticipated to elevate his performance at Arsenal. This strengthened midfield may aid in ending Arsenal's 21-year wait for a Premier League title and potentially push for their first Champions League trophy.

#2 Casemiro – Manchester United

Casemiro names Rashford as United's fastest player

After a significant stint at Real Madrid, where he earned recognition as one of the world's most complete ball-winning midfielders alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the Brazilian continued his legacy at Manchester United. In just one season, he became a vital member of the squad.

Alongside the new captain, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro commanded the center of the park, setting the tone of play for the Red Devils. He scored a couple of crucial goals that secured a Champions League spot for the club last season.

Last season, the Brazilian achieved the highest Opta Index in the Premier League, recording the most tackles, clearances, blocks, contested duels, and even forward passes made. His exceptional all-around performance made a significant impact on the team.

There's no doubt Casemiro will continue to age like wine at the heart of Manchester United's central unit come next season.

#1 Rodri – Manchester City

Rodri shares his thoughts on Manchester City winning the treble

Manchester City's central midfielder, Rodri, was a key factor in their treble victory last season. The Spanish international orchestrates the team's play from deep areas with outstanding knowledge and poise.

As the focal point of City's possession-based system, Rodri possesses a superb passing range and excellent control over the game's pace. His intimidating physical presence and defensive knowledge make him a potent force in stopping opponent attacks.

Rodri's tactical savvy and positional discipline have earned him praise. His ability to read the game and initiate offensive moves showcases his all-around midfield brilliance. Additionally, he frequently proves crucial for the team, as demonstrated by his winning goal in this year's Champions League final..

Rodri topped the chart among ball-winning midfielders in England, registering the most ball recoveries in the league last season at 93%. He also recorded the most touches and had an impressive aerial duel success rate. Additionally, his passing accuracy stood at a remarkable 91.27%.

The 27-year-old scored four times and provided seven assists in 56 appearances for Manchester City last season.