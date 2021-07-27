Ranking the top 5 Bundesliga goal-scorers in the last decade

The Bundesliga has gone from a two-horse race to a league that eventually ends with Bayern Munich winning the title. However, the league does have some natural goal-scorers.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Andrej Kramaric are among the few talented strikers who are household names in the German top-flight.

Despite Bayern Munich’s domination in the last decade or so, we have witnessed some of the best modern-day strikers strut their stuff in the Bundesliga.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five goal-scorers in the Bundesliga from the last decade.

#5 Timo Werner – 91 goals

Timo Werner started off as a left-winger as a teenager at VfB Stuttgart, but his ability in front of goal soon saw him play in a more central role at Stuttgart as well as RB Leipzig a few years later.

A diminutive player with pace to burn, teams in the Bundesliga struggled to contain Werner and his goal-scoring prowess.

Werner earned a £20 million move to Leipzig in 2016 after his impressive displays for Stuttgart, where he scored 14 goals in 103 appearances. That’s not a great return, but he did play a lot of them as a winger.

His true ability came to light at Leipzig where he was part of a well-oiled pressing machine under Ralf Rangnick and Julian Nagelsmann.

Werner scored a total of 91 Bundesliga goals during his stints at Stuttgart and Leipzig. He is still only 25 and is currently plying his trade at Chelsea.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 98 goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the Bundesliga by storm after moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2013. Like Werner, Aubameyang started off as a winger for Borussia Dortmund before he was moved to a more central role.

Aubameyang was quick, skilful, and also offered a presence in the box with his aerial prowess. Together with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Marco Reus and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang scored a number of goals for Die Schwarzgelben in the Bundesliga.

His tally of 31 goals in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season was his personal best, and it helped him win the golden boot award ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

That was a big achievement, as he is the last player other than Lewandowski to win the Bundesliga Torjägerkanone.

