Ranking the top 5 central midfield duos in Premier League history

The Premier League has been blessed with many great talents over the years. While we have seen several top players play across all positions in the league, the midfield arguably remains the most important part of a football team.

Football itself has evolved over the years. While all managers prior to 2010 preferred a 4-4-2 lineup, we have seen this transform in recent times. We've seen a host of different formations since: we've seen the 3-5-2, the 4-3-3 and the now popular 4-2-3-1, among others. But the importance of midfielders hasn't diminished.

These formations are tweaked based on the talent managers have at their disposal. Fans have been fortunate to see several top midfield duos in the Premier League.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five midfield duos in Premier League history.

#5. Xabi Alonso & Steven Gerrard - Liverpool

Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard were famous for their midfield displays together in the Premier League.

The pair played together for five years at Liverpool, before Xabi Alonso eventually departed for Real Madrid. Although it must be said that the pair never won the Premier League together, the influence they left behind is beyond question.

Both players were known for their excellent passing range and their nonchalant ability to spray long balls with inch-perfect accuracy.

The pair won the FA Cup in 2006, in what is fondly remembered as 'The Gerrard Final' among Liverpool fans. However, their most impressive achievement together was the UEFA Champions League victory in 2005.

Gerrard on Xabi Alonso: "It was clear he was royalty & by some distance, the best midfielder I ever played with." pic.twitter.com/LLdHED1p7E — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 15, 2015

In a game that is rife with nostalgia for Liverpool fans, both Gerrard and Alonso produced stellar displays to complete an unbelievable turnaround for their team. The victory cemented the pair's legendary status.

#4. Michael Essien & Frank Lampard - Chelsea

Chelsea fans consider themselves fortunate to have witnessed Michael Essien and Frank Lampard play together.

Both legends at Stamford Bridge, the pair spent about eight years together in the heart of Chelsea's midfield. Frank Lampard was signed in 2001 from West Ham, while Michael Essien joined in 2005 from Lyon.

While Lampard was arguably the more influential figure, he was at his best when he worked in tandem with Essien. Lampard was a versatile midfielder who focused more on the attacking side of things, while Essien could often be seen making interceptions and tidying things up at the back.

The pair won several accolades together, including two Premier League titles and four FA Cups. Their most memorable achievement together was the UEFA Champions League victory in 2012, when Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties to claim Europe's top prize.

