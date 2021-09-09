Ranking the top 5 clubs Lionel Messi has scored the most goals against

Lionel Messi became the cynosure of all eyes after his shocking move to PSG. The Argentine, who was previously considered a 'one-club man', had to join the Parisians for factors not in his control.

After spending 17 long years at Camp Nou, it is kind of odd to see Leo don some other jersey that does not have Barcelona's crest. As fans, teammates and the club itself cope with their star player's departure, we can now look back at the legacy he has left behind.

Messi is considered one of the best ever in the history of football alongside his rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo, while playing against each other for Real Madrid and Barcelona, created one of the greatest footballing rivalries of all time while helping each other strive for the next level.

Messi has scored 672 goals from 778 matches across all competitions in the red and blue jersey. Undoubtedly Leo had his favorite teams against whom he couldn't stop scoring.

Ranking the clubs Messi has scored the most number of goals against

#5 Real Madrid — 26 goals

The most iconic Leo Messi celebration!

The list couldn't have started in a better way. Over the course of years, Leo Messi maintained a reputation for being Santiago Bernabeu's worst nightmare.

Real Madrid is the team Messi has played the most (45 matches) against. No Madridista can deny the fact that whenever they think of Messi, numerous memories of the Little Magician weaving past multiple defenders to slot it into the net flashes by.

Messi has scored 26 times against Real Madrid, with his first goal-scoring day also being the dday he hit his first hat-trick against Los Blancos. Of the countless memorable goals scored against his bitter rivals, Messi's El Clasico goal in 2017 stands out.

His injury-time goal that sealed the victory and that famous jersey celebration is etched in the memory of football fans forever.

#4 Athletic Bilbao —29 goals

Barcelona have managed to register 37 games without a loss with Messi on their side.

Messi and Athletic Bilbao have locked horns 41 times. Barcelona have managed to register 37 games without a loss (28W, 9D) with La Pulga on their side against the club.

Leo Messi's numbers have been notably impressive against the Atheltic Club in Copa del Rey. The Argentine captain was directly involved in 11 goals (8 goals and 3 assists) versus Bilbao.

He has also proven himself in La Liga against the same team. Messi scored 18 goals and assisted 8 times for a goal involvement tally of 26 from 27 games against Bilbao.

