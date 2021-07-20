Ranking the top 5 defenders of the 21st century

Defenders have finally started getting the credit they deserve in the modern era. In a sport where attackers generally win all the top accolades, it is rare to see a defender feature among the top players in the world.

Fabio Cannavaro shocked the world when he won the Ballon d'Or in 2006. Since then, fans have witnessed a Ronaldo-Messi duopoly, with the two taking home 11 of the 13 awards since. In 2019, we saw a defender finish in the top three for the first time in over 10 years, as Virgil van Dijk finished second behind Lionel Messi.

With defenders finally in the running for the top awards, let's take a look at the top five defenders of the 21st century.

#5. Rio Ferdinand - Manchester United, England

One of the best English defenders in history, Rio Ferdinand takes the fifth spot in the list of best defenders of the 21st century.

Blessed with excellent distribution ability, Ferdinand hit the ground running with Manchester United. He impressed fans with his reading of the game and his leadership at the back. Widely regarded as the best centre-back in Manchester United's history, Ferdinand displayed immense composure under pressure. He was excellent in the air and often pitched in with headed goals as well.

Ferdinand was quite successful with the club. He won six Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as two League Cups and one UEFA Champions League award.

#4. John Terry - Chelsea, England

John Terry is arguably the best defender in Chelsea's history.

Promoted through Chelsea's youth system, Terry made his senior debut in 2000. He continued to impress with his defensive prowess and the arrival of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho saw his career reach its pinnacle.

Under Mourinho, Terry led the Blues to a host of firsts. He captained the side to their historic Premier League title win in the 2004-05 season, a run that saw them concede a mere 15 goals. Terry was the centerpiece of the stingiest defense in the league's history and can boast a defensive record that is still yet to be beaten.

Famed for his no-nonsense style of defending, Terry was consistent and had very high standards. He almost always had excellent games and could often be seen rallying his defensive line to do their best.

Regarded by many as the best defender in Premier League history, John Terry takes the fourth spot on the list.

