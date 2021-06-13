Ranking the top 5 defenders in Premier League history

Over the years, several fine players have graced the Premier League. Despite the game evolving, the importance of a solid defensive line remains a constant. As the saying goes, attack wins you games, but defence wins your trophies.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five defenders to have graced the Premier League.

#5 Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany featured in the Premier League for 11 years.

Vincent Kompany is a bonafide legend of Manchester City. Joining in 2008 from Hamburg, Kompany captained the Cityzens to several titles . His arrival coincided with a change of ownership at the club, the catalyst that enabled City to compete for the country's top honours.

Renowned for his defensive acumen, Kompany is regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history. Blessed with impeccable aerial ability, Kompany rarely lost duels in the air. His distribution and work rate, along with his brilliant leadership qualities, endeared himself to the club faithful.

Appointed the club captain in 2011, Kompany won four Premier League titles with City as well as four League Cups and two FA Cups. He was a key figure in the emergence of Manchester City on the biggest stage, establishing them as a force to be reckoned with.

Kompany ended his City career in style, scoring the winner in a game against Leicester City to lead the Cityzens to the Premier League title. He moved to Anderlecht, where he spent a year before announcing his retirement. He is often regarded as the best defender in Manchester City's history and one of the best ever to play in the Premier League.

#4 Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole played for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League

Ashley Cole is a name that divides opinion. Despite criticism for his move from Arsenal to Chelsea in 2006, the fact remains that Cole was an excellent defender.

Playing primarily as a left-back, Cole started his professional career with London giants Arsenal in 1999. He made his Premier League debut the next year and went on to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

Renowned for his attacking mindset, Cole often embarked on blistering runs on the left flank. Blessed with a killer left foot, Cole could also produce inch-perfect crosses. He often created goals for teammates up front,

Cole spent six years with the Gunners, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. He was a mainstay in Arsenal's title-winning challenge in 2003-04, where the Gunners went unbeaten for the entire season. He made 156 appearances for Arsenal before making a move to their London rivals Chelsea in 2006.

As expected, Cole's move to a direct Premier League rival sparked outrage from fans. Nevertheless, Cole went on to win four FA Cups and one Premier League title with the Blues. He also won the UEFA Champions League in 2012 for the first time, etching his name in the club's history books.

Cole had a successful Premier League career before he announced his retirement in 2019.

