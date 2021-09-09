Ranking the top 5 European players from the international break (September 2021)

The first international break of the 2021-22 campaign came to an end on Wednesday, as 75 FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixtures were played in a week in Europe. As always, the international break produced some high-scoring results, as four or more goals were scored in 22 games.

A few players were suspended for the third game of the international break and a few left early to prepare for their club fixtures. Overall, it was a good break as we saw a lot of top-class football and there were no major injuries to any of their players participating in these fixtures.

Players continued their club form during the international break

Usual suspects like Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski were all on target for their respective national teams. The latter two continued their club form with Belgium and Poland respectively.

As club action resumes over the weekend here we take a look at the top 5 European players from the international break.

#5 Hans Vanaken | Belgium

Hans Vanaken impressed with his passing and decisiveness in the final third

We kick-off our list with a relatively unknown player in Belgium's Hans Vanaken. The attacking midfielder has spent his entire playing career in Belgium and has been Club Brugge's creative force for the last few seasons.

The two-time Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year (for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns) has been part of Belgium's first team since 2018, But he has only found his feet with the Red Devils in 2021. All three of his international goals have come in this year's World Cup qualifiers.

Hans Vanaken in World Cup qualifying for Belgium:



⚽️⚽️🅰️ vs. Belarus

⚽️🅰️ vs. Estonia

🅰️🅰️ vs. Czech Republic



He is not the quickest player in the squad or the strongest. But his vision, movement on the pitch and control over the ball helps him be in the right place at the right time.

In the September international break, he played just 170 minutes. He was able to find the back of the net once and picked up three assists.

#4 Robert Lewandowski | Poland

Poland v England: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Robert Lewandowski has been nothing less than a goal-machine in the last couple of years. He broke Gerd Muller's record of most goals (20) in a single Bundesliga season in the 2020-21 campaign. In the new season, he has already netted five goals in three appearances.

The all-time top scorer for Poland has been Mr Reliable for his national team as well, and has scored nine goals in nine appearances for Biało-czerwoni in 2021. In the September international break, his teammates again looked up to him to provide the spark in the final third and he didn't disappoint.

He did such an amazing job in Poland's 7-1 win over San Marino that coach Paulo Sousa gave him a breather. He substituted him after a couple of goals and an assist in the first 45 minutes.

He was the architect of the injury-time equalizer against England. Despite a frustrating night, he managed to salvage a point for his team and wrapped up the international break with three goals and assists apiece.

