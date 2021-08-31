Ranking the top 5 goal-scorers in PSG history

PSG are not known for producing world-class talent and they have also not had a lot of prolific goal-scorers in their ranks. However, things have started to change for the better since the takeover in 2011 and fast forward to 2021, they can count upon Lionel Messi as the key man in their star-studded lineup.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will definitely set the league on fire once he gets in his groove and could very well end up as the top-scorer in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign.

Current PSG stars Neymar and Angel Di Maria are in the top 10, but fail to make the top 5 as they're only ranked 9th and 8th respectively.

As Messi joins the likes of David Beckham, Ronaldinho and George Weah to have played for Les Parisiens, here we take a look at the

Top 5 players who have scored the most goals for PSG in the club's history

#5 Dominique Rocheteau - 100 goals

Dominique Rocheteau was a prolific goalscorer for PSG

We kick off our list with an unfamiliar name in Dominique Rocheteau. The Frenchman played as a winger and started his career with Saint-Etienne in 1972. He was part of their golden generation and won three back-to-back top-flight titles.

He earned the nickname l'Ange Vert ("The Green Angel") thanks to his skills and flair on the right flank. He scored 51 goals for the club but hit the peak of his career when he switched his allegiance to PSG in 1980.

He spent sevens with the club, helping them to a league title in 1986 and two Coupe de France triumphs in 1982 and 1983. He ended up scoring 100 goals and held the all-time top-scorer's title for almost 20 years until the next player on our list eclipsed him.

#4 Pauleta - 109 goals

Pauleta was one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 in the early 2000s

An out-and-out No.9, Palueta was one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. He held the record for being the top scorer for PSG and Portugal at one point in time, with both records being broken in the last decade.

He won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot thrice in his career, once with Bordeaux and twice with PSG in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 campaigns. Though he never won the league title in France, he did end up winning a lot of hearts with his efforts in the final third.

Interestingly, he joined PSG after turning 30, so his move to the capital from Bordeaux was met with a lot of criticism. However, his sharpness in front of goal helped him find the back of the net 109 times across all competitions as he went on to establish himself as one of the legends of the club.

