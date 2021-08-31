Real Madrid end talks to sign Kylian Mbappe - Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly ended discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

According to a report by RMC Sport, Los Blancos ended negotiations on Monday, although it was suggested that events could still change before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday at midnight.

Real Madrid have submitted two bids, with PSG sporting director Leonardo stating that the first offer of €160m was 'not enough.'

It is believed that the La Liga giants made another offer of €180m but the French side did not budge in their stand not to sanction Kylian Mbappe's sale.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the World Cup winner and have identified him as the long-term leader of their attack.

Kylian Mbappe, for his part, has also stated his affinity for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit and grew up admiring the club led by his icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Th2 22-year-old has blossomed into a bonafide world-class player in the last few years and many tip him to become a Ballon d'Or winner in the future.

Mbappe had a nightmare performance at Euro 2020 and missed the crucial spotkick in France's second round elimination to Switzerland.

He has, however, put that behind him and has started the current campaign brightly. The former Monaco man has scored three goals and provided two assists from four league games this term to help PSG surge to the top of the standings.

Will Real Madrid give up on their quest to sign Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid have seen their offers for Mbappe rebuffed

There are just over 24 hours to go until the summer transfer window closes and chances are slim that Real Madrid could sign their target for the current campaign.

The 2017 Golden Boy has less than a year left on his current deal with PSG and the club could lose him for free next year unless he agrees to an extension.

It is unknown if Real Madrid will make another offer in the next few hours or if they might agree a pre-contract for him to move on a Bosman next year.

Lionel Messi's arrival in Paris strengthened the club significantly and increased their chances of winning their long sought-after UEFA Champions League crown.

Kylian Mbappe has publicly stated his ambition to play with the best players in the world and the club's board insists that Messi's transfer is indicative of their purpose.

