Ranking the top 5 free transfers in Liverpool history 

Liverpool are one of the most popular and successful clubs in English football. One of the biggest reasons for their success is their performance in the transfer market.

The Reds never hesitate to spend big on players who they think can become a valuable asset for the team. The 19-time English champions also had many free transfers over the years, who went on to establish themselves as key members of the squad.

Without further ado, here's a list of the top five free transfers in the history of Liverpool.

#1 James Milner

James Milner recently renewed his contract with the Reds

James Milner joined the Reds on a Bosman deal in the summer transfer window of 2015.

The former Manchester City midfielder has been a consistent performer for the Merseysiders since then. He has played 199 Premier League games for the Reds so far, scoring 19 goals and assisting 26.

Milner helped the Merseyside club win six major trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

The former England international's previous contract at Anfield was set to expire at the end of last month. However, Milner recently signed an extension with the Reds, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

#2 Joel Matip

Joel Matip is a key member of the Reds squad

Liverpool signed Joel Matip when his contract with Schalke FC expired at the end of the 2015-16 season.

The former Cameroon international has played 126 league games for the Reds thus far, establishing himself among the most talented defenders in the Premier League.

Matip has won five major trophies with the Reds thus far and was also named the Premier League 'Player of the Month' in February 2022. The 30-year-old defender is among the first names on the teamsheet for Jurgen Klopp whenever he is fit.

#3 Gary McAllister

Garry McAllister spent two seasons as a player at Liverpool

Garry McAllister joined Liverpool for free after leaving Coventry City in the summer transfer window of 2000.

The former Scotland international enjoyed a brief but successful spell at Anfield. He spent just two seasons with the Reds, scoring five goals in 55 league appearances.

McAllister helped the Reds win five trophies, including one FA Cup and one UEFA Cup. He also won the Premier League 'Player of the Month' in April 2001. The Motherwell-born legend left the Reds to rejoin his former club Coventry City in 2002 before retiring in 2004.

#4 Fabio Aurelio

Fabio Aurelio enjoyed a decent spell at Anfield

Fabio Aurelio joined Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract with Valencia in 2006.

He spent six seasons at Anfield between 2006 and 2012, making 87 appearances in the league. Aurelio won one FA Community Shield and one League cup during his time with the Reds.

The from Brazil international became a fan favorite at Anfield when he smashed a brilliant free-kick against the Reds' fierce rivals Manchester United during the 2008-09 season.

#5 Maxi Rodriguez

Maxi Rodriguez scored two hat-tricks for the Reds

Maxi Rodriguez joined the Reds in the January transfer window of 2010 after his successful spell with Atletico Madrid.

The former Argentina international played 73 games in all competitions for the Reds, scoring 17 goals including two hat-tricks. Rodriguez won the EFL Cup during his time at Anfield, while also helping the Reds reach the final of the 2011-12's FA Cup.

Rodriguez left the Merseyside-based club to join Newell's Old Boys in 2012 before retiring in 2021.

