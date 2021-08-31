Ranking the top 5 goal-scorers in Manchester City history

With Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City this summer, the club have lost one of their best ever strikers. The Argentine left the club as a free agent to join Barcelona and left behind a legacy that will be hard to surpass at the club.

Manchester City have only recently become the most dominant side in the Premier League over the last decade, however, the club have not had much success throughout their history and have only been a footnote in English football's storied past.

Even through their unimpressive past, however, Manchester City have had a few standout players that have been impressive in terms of individual performances for the club.

This list will shed light on some of the lesser-known players in Manchester City's history that have made a significant impact with their goal-scoring prowess at the club. So without further ado, here are

Manchester City's top 5 goalscorers of all time

#5 Joe Hayes (364 appearances) - 152 goals

Joe Hayes joined Manchester City as a youngster and went on to become one of their most prolific goal scorers in the 1950's.

The diminutive forward was a fox-in-the-box, with his mobility, pace, positioning and goal-scoring instinct which helped him score the majority of his goals at Manchester City. As a teenager, Hayes scored in the 1956 FA Cup final as his side won the game 3-1. This was, however, the only silverware he would win throughout his career.

Hayes played for Manchester City until the early 60's. However, his time at the club was cut-short due to a knee injury in 1963, which drastically affected his footballing ability. The Englishman left the club to join Barnsley in 1965 before retiring with Wigan Athletic two years later.

#4 Colin Bell (501 appearances) - 153 goals

Bell has been forever immortalised at Manchester City's Etihad stadium

One of Manchester City's greatest players of all time, Colin Bell was signed from Bury in 1965 and helped City gain promotion into England's top-flight division during his first season at the club.

A workhorse in midfield, Bell endured himself to the fans with his all-action displays in the center of the park. Bell was also a regular goal-scorer for Manchester City, failing to reach double digits only three times in his 13 year tenure at the club.

Bell was also one of the club's most decorated players at the time, winning the English First Division and Second Division titles as well as the FA Cup and European Cup Winner's Cup during his time at the club.

Bell was forced to retire from English football during the peak of his career in 1979 due to a serious knee injury.

