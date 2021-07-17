Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers of the 21st century

Goalkeepers simply don't get enough credit. The role of a goalkeeper isn't as glitzy or glamorous as that of a striker, but it is certainly as important, if not more.

As the saying goes, attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles. Taking up the central spot in the defensive line, goalkeepers certainly carry a lot of expectations and responsibilities on their shoulders. A fair share of games have been decided largely on the performances of goalkeepers alone.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five goalkeepers since the turn of the century.

#5 Dida (AC Milan, Brazil)

Dida

Dida represented AC Milan and the Brazilian national team for over ten years.

Considered one of the best Brazilian goalkeepers in history, Dida has a massive list of awards and trophies to his name. One of the finest of his generation, Dida was famed for his penalty-kick saving ability.

With AC Milan, Dida also boast a vast array of medals. He won the Coppa Italia in 2003 and the Scudetto in 2004. Moreover, Dida won the prestigious UEFA Champions League twice with the Rossoneri, doing so in 2003 and 2007. He even saved three penalties in the final in 2003 against Milan's Serie A rivals Juventus to help the Rossoneri win the competition.

Dida also excelled for Brazil, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Having played with some of the best players in football history, Dida also has the unique record of being the first-ever Brazilian goalkeeper to be nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

#4 Petr Cech (Chelsea, Arsenal, Czech Republic)

Petr Cech

Petr Cech was a phenomenal goalkeeper during his playing days.

Cech played with Chelsea for 11 years before moving to Arsenal, where he spent four years before his retirement. Arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history, Cech still boasts several records that are yet to be matched to this day.

Signed in 2004 from Rennes, Cech took the Premier League by storm. He was the central point of Chelsea's defensive metamorphosis under Jose Mourinho during the 2004-05 season. The Blues won the Premier League title that season while breaking numerous other defensive records in the process, thanks to the exploits of Cech.

The Chelsea side of 2004-05 conceded only 15 goals all season, an absolutely mind-blowing feat.

Cech kept a massive 24 clean sheets and won the Golden Glove award, a record that still stands to this day. He was an influential part of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League success as well. He saved a penalty during extra time and two in the penalty shootout in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, helping Chelsea win their first title in the competition.

Petr Cech will certainly go down as one of the best goalkeepers in football history.

