Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League so far

Premier League fans may consider themselves blessed. The current crop of goalkeepers in England's top tier is certainly among the best in the world.

The concept of a 'Top 4' is no longer pertinent in the English Premier League. Often referred to as the 'Top 6', England's elite make up some of the best players in the whole of Europe.

The Premier League season so far has been nothing short of sensational. While there have been some expected results, there have been some unprecedented events as well, on account of a few excellent individual performances.

Let's take a look at the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League season so far.

#5. Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale was signed from Sheffield during the summer transfer window for a reported £24 million.

Initially deemed 'mediocre' and 'overpriced', Ramsdale has had a magnificent start to the season. With every performance, the Englishman seems to silence more critics as he takes his place in goal.

Art de Roché @ArtdeRoche



Speaking to AFC Wimbledon's website, he says he's aiming to be England's starting GK at the World Cup

theathletic.com/news/arsenals-… Aaron Ramsdale's start at Arsenal has probably exceeded a few expectations, looking assured with the ball at his feet and in regards to shot stoppingSpeaking to AFC Wimbledon's website, he says he's aiming to be England's starting GK at the World Cup Aaron Ramsdale's start at Arsenal has probably exceeded a few expectations, looking assured with the ball at his feet and in regards to shot stoppingSpeaking to AFC Wimbledon's website, he says he's aiming to be England's starting GK at the World Cuptheathletic.com/news/arsenals-…

The 23-year-old has represented Sheffield United and Bournemouth in the Premier League and was touted by many as the deputy to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🧤 @AaronRamsdale98 What a save this was 😱 What a save this was 😱🧤 @AaronRamsdale98 https://t.co/2kAuxJd7kd

However, Ramsdale seems to be Mikel Arteta's number one, having started six Premier League games already.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"That competitiveness and the courage he has to play, we are really happy with him."



Mikel Arteta is really impressed with Aaron Ramsdale 🗣"That competitiveness and the courage he has to play, we are really happy with him."Mikel Arteta is really impressed with Aaron Ramsdale https://t.co/A7w5nNT6Sm

The Englishman has all the makings of a cult hero among Arsenal fans. His vocal nature is adored by many and his defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White has looked formidable so far. His distribution ability is another handy skill, considering Arteta likes to play out from the back.

James Benge @jamesbenge So easy to see why fans of Arsenal and the clubs he was at before love Aaron Ramsdale. He’s assertive, passionate and he absolutely pings those passes.



It’s too early to judge what he may develop into but not too soon to really like what you see. So easy to see why fans of Arsenal and the clubs he was at before love Aaron Ramsdale. He’s assertive, passionate and he absolutely pings those passes. It’s too early to judge what he may develop into but not too soon to really like what you see.

Ramsdale already has three clean sheets in his six Premier League appearances and looks more and more like the goalkeeper Arsenal need in order to challenge for top prizes once again.

#4. Robert Sanchez - Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - Premier League

Robert Sanchez has been in fine form for Brighton ever since the start of the season.

The Spaniard came up through Brighton's youth system and went on two loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale. He made his Brighton debut in November 2020 and hasn't looked back since.

Standing at a remarkable 197 cms tall, Sanchez always asserts his dominance in the box. He has been a key figure for the Seagulls ever since his debut, often producing clutch saves to keep his side in the game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 58/68 - Robert Sánchez attempted 68 passes against Manchester City yesterday, finding a teammate with 58 of them. Since full game-by-game pass data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), both figures are record highs for a goalkeeper in the competition. Rush. 58/68 - Robert Sánchez attempted 68 passes against Manchester City yesterday, finding a teammate with 58 of them. Since full game-by-game pass data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), both figures are record highs for a goalkeeper in the competition. Rush. https://t.co/DzCujDutUI

Sanchez benefits from Brighton's system, with Graham Potter generally preferring to play three at the back. His contributions have been key in deciding Brighton's fortunes this season: the Seagulls are sitting pretty in fifth in the table.

Sanchez has only conceded nine Premier League goals so far this season, of which four came recently against defending champions Manchester City. He will be crucial in determining the club's fortunes this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra