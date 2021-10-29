Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League so far

Premier League fans may consider themselves blessed. The current crop of goalkeepers in England's top tier is certainly among the best in the world.
The concept of a 'Top 4' is no longer pertinent in the English Premier League. Often referred to as the 'Top 6', England's elite make up some of the best players in the whole of Europe.
The Premier League season so far has been nothing short of sensational. While there have been some expected results, there have been some unprecedented events as well, on account of a few excellent individual performances.
Let's take a look at the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League season so far.
#5. Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale was signed from Sheffield during the summer transfer window for a reported £24 million.
Initially deemed 'mediocre' and 'overpriced', Ramsdale has had a magnificent start to the season. With every performance, the Englishman seems to silence more critics as he takes his place in goal.
The 23-year-old has represented Sheffield United and Bournemouth in the Premier League and was touted by many as the deputy to Bernd Leno.
However, Ramsdale seems to be Mikel Arteta's number one, having started six Premier League games already.
The Englishman has all the makings of a cult hero among Arsenal fans. His vocal nature is adored by many and his defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White has looked formidable so far. His distribution ability is another handy skill, considering Arteta likes to play out from the back.
Ramsdale already has three clean sheets in his six Premier League appearances and looks more and more like the goalkeeper Arsenal need in order to challenge for top prizes once again.
#4. Robert Sanchez - Brighton & Hove Albion
Robert Sanchez has been in fine form for Brighton ever since the start of the season.
The Spaniard came up through Brighton's youth system and went on two loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale. He made his Brighton debut in November 2020 and hasn't looked back since.
Standing at a remarkable 197 cms tall, Sanchez always asserts his dominance in the box. He has been a key figure for the Seagulls ever since his debut, often producing clutch saves to keep his side in the game.
Sanchez benefits from Brighton's system, with Graham Potter generally preferring to play three at the back. His contributions have been key in deciding Brighton's fortunes this season: the Seagulls are sitting pretty in fifth in the table.
Sanchez has only conceded nine Premier League goals so far this season, of which four came recently against defending champions Manchester City. He will be crucial in determining the club's fortunes this season.