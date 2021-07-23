Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League right now

Goalkeepers form the foundation of every football team's defense. Starting at the heart of the defense, the goalkeeper has a unique role in organizing his backline to prepare for any threats.

While the position of goalie was earlier neglected, it's clear that all the top European clubs have put high importance on the role now. With several clubs breaking the bank to sign world-class goalkeepers, their importance is clear to see now more than ever.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

#5. Hugo Lloris - Tottenham Hotspur

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Hugo Lloris has been Tottenham Hotspur's main goalkeeper for almost a decade now.

Signed from Lyon in 2012 for a bargain £8.5 million, Lloris initially started as a deputy to Premier League great Brad Friedel. Shortly after, he took over as Spurs' main goalkeeper and has remained their number one ever since.

Lloris is well-known for his excellent reflexes in one-on-one situations. He is also a brilliant passer and is quick to rush out of his box whenever required. He has built a reputation for his vocal nature and leadership ability.

Although Lloris has yet to win any major trophies with Spurs, he did win the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. Lloris led France to a stunning World Cup victory, beating Croatia in the final to crown Les Bleus the champions.

🗣 "You cannot imagine reaching this number of games, I have never chased records."



Hugo Lloris will equal Thierry Henry's record of 103 appearances for France tonight against Bosnia & Herzegovina pic.twitter.com/Ia4XtAlppG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 31, 2021

Entering his tenth year with the club, Lloris will be hoping to finish in the top-four with Spurs this season.

#4. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Emiliano Martinez has been a revelation since signing for Aston Villa.

The former Arsenal keeper joined Villa for a reported £20 million and has stepped up to the plate in style since. Used mostly as an understudy with Arsenal, it can be said that Martinez didn't get enough chances to prove himself with the Gunners.

With Bernd Leno's injury in June 2020, Martinez finally got his chance and took it with aplomb. He was thoroughly impressive until the end of the season and ended up winning the FA Cup with Arsenal.

⛔ Emiliano Martinez has kept his 15th league clean sheet this season, equalling Brad Friedel’s club record of most clean sheets in a single PL campaign by an Aston Villa goalkeeper (15 in 2009-10) #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/X2tAD6ahIW — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 13, 2021

Aston Villa were thoroughly impressed with Martinez and opted to sign the Argentinian immediately. Since joining, Martinez has only gotten better. He kept 15 clean sheets over the course of the season, equalling the club record.

⛔️ Emiliano Martinez's clean sheet record at the #CopaAmerica



❌ 🆚 Chile

✅ 🆚 Uruguay

✅ 🆚 Paraguay

✅ 🆚 Ecuador

❌ 🆚 Colombia

✅ 🆚 Brazil



🧤 He became the first Argentina goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove since the award was introduced at the Copa America! pic.twitter.com/QswVhHmu6a — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 11, 2021

Martinez is coming off the back of a successful Copa America campaign with Argentina: he was key to their success and also took home the Golden Glove for the competition. There is no doubt he will continue to impress next season with the Villains.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar