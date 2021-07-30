Ranking the top 5 goalscorers for Barcelona in the last decade

Barcelona are the kind of club every player looks to play for. Their rich history and pedigree have meant several legends of the game have graced the fabled Blaugrana colours of the club.

In more recent years, Barcelona have preferred having more attacking players in their squad, a trend that has continued with the signing of Dutch striker Memphis Depay this summer.

Lionel Messi has been at the vanguard of Barcelona's attacking play for more than a decade now, with the Argentine forming devastating partnerships with other attackers at the club over the years. That has helped the club win silverware galore, including two continental trebles.

On that note, here's a look at the top five scorers for Barcelona in the last ten years:

Note: Goals scored from the start of the 2011/12 season to the end of the 2020/21 campaign have been considered.

#5 Alexis Sanchez - 47 goals

Alexis Sanchez

It seems like aeons ago that Alexis Sanchez was a Barcelona player. The Chilean was a young upstart when he arrived at Camp Nou from Udinese in 2011, and was eclipsed by a host of superstars around him.

Yet, he managed to make a mark for himself, scoring 47 goals and making 37 assists in 147 games across three seasons, winning six titles.

Sanchez came as a promising young player but left as a bonafide star of the game, with Arsenal shelling out £31.7 million for his services in 2014.

Unfortunately, the star has lost much of this momentum in recent years, but recently became a league winner once again with Inter Milan in Serie A.

#4 Pedro - 54 goals

Pedro has scored 99 goals for Barcelona, the last of which secured the club the 2015 UEFA Super Cup.

Pedro is among the few Barcelona legends who weren't valued enough at the club. He was unstoppable during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, but the arrival of other attacking stars severely hampered his chances.

Yet, he's the fourth-highest scorer for the Blaugrana in the last decade, with 54 goals. He also chipped in with a decent 34 assists too.

Pedro has now scored 99 goals for Barcelona in all official competitions.



The formation of Barcelona's famed MSN (Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar) troika spelt the end of Pedro's Barcelona career, as he was reduced to just a bit-part role.

But he still managed to make a few telling contributions before departing for Chelsea. Pedro assisted Neymar in the 2015 Champions League final before netting the winner in that year's UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, his last goal for the club.

