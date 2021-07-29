Ranking the top 5 goalscorers for Chelsea in the last decade (2011 to 2021) 

Chelsea's fortunes were transformed exponentially when Roman Abramovic bought the club in 2003.

His influx of funds helped the Blues climb from the peripheries of the top clubs to becoming one of the most dominant clubs in the last two decades.

The club's golden era came between 2004 and 2012, with players like Didier Dorgba, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech and John Terry holding sway in the Premier League. Chelsea finally overcame their UEFA Champions League hoodoo when they completed an unlikely triumph over Bayern Munich on penalties in 2012.

The next generation included the likes of Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Cesar Azpilicueta and Willian who all played their part in continuing Chelsea's dominance.

How did Chelsea fare between 2011 and 2021?

The decade between 2011 and 2021 was somewhat less successful than the previous decade. However, major milestones were still achieved, with two UEFA Champions League crowns and two Premier League trophies won.

Some players also distinguished themselves for the Blues in the decade between 2011 and 2021.

Here are the top five goalscorers for Chelsea between 2011 and 2021.

#5 Pedro - 43 goals

Pedro celebrates a goal for Chelsea

Pedro began his professional career at Barcelona where he won everything winnable at both club and international level.

He joined Chelsea in 2015 and spent five years at Stamford Bridge where he once again proved his mettle in the Premier League.

The former Spain international was adept at shooting with both feet. His speed and quick change of pace also proved problematic for opposition defenses in England.

Pedro made 206 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 43 goals in total. He departed the club for AS Roma in the summer of 2020.

#4 Fernando Torres - 45 goals

Fernando Torres is considered a Chelsea flop

Fernando Torres was made the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League when he joined Chelsea from Liverpool in January 2010 for a reported fee of £50 million.

The World Cup winner was one of the deadliest strikers in the world at his peak at Anfield and was expected to perform at similar levels at Stamford Bridge.

However, what followed was one of the most disappointing drop-offs in form and Torres was a shadow of himself throughout his Chelsea career.

The former Spain international went over 900 minutes before breaking his duck for his new club and this gave a foreboding of what was to follow.

Torres won three major trophies at Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League in 2012 but his personal output left a lot to be desired.

He made 172 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 45 goals before departing for boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

He took charge of Atletico's Under-19 team earlier this week.

