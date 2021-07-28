Ranking the top 5 Premier League assist providers in the last decade (2011 to 2021)

The Premier League is the most globally followed league in the world, with fans trooping in from all corners of the globe to follow their favorite clubs.

Since its rebranding in 1992, the Premier League has been home to some of the greatest players in history who have all contributed their quotas to making the league a global spectacle.

Goals are the essence of the game and the currency through which matches are won or lost and titles decided. But the intricate team play that comes before a goal is scored is equally as important.

Assists used to take a backseat in years gone by, with goalscorers getting all the adulation and glory, however, that has changed in the last few years. Players with an uncanny knack for creating goals are almost as revered as their teammates who specialize in finding the back of the net.

Proof of this lies in the newly-created Playmaker award, which honors the player who provides the most assists in a Premier League season.

With the dawn of a new Premier League campaign upon us, we shall be taking a look at the players with the most cumulative assists in the last decade (from 2011-12 to 2020-21).

N/B: In cases where two or more players have the same number of assists, the player with fewer appearances is ranked higher.

Honorable mention: Juan Mata (Chelsea / Manchester United) - 54 assists

#5 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - 54 assists

Eden Hazard was Chelsea's talisman for several years

Eden Hazard was a breath of fresh air when he arrived at Chelsea from Lille and adapted almost instantly to the Premier League.

The Belgium international arrived in the summer after Chelsea's maiden UEFA Champions League triumph in 2012. In many ways, Hazard's arrival was symbolic, as that night in Munich was the undoubted crescendo of Chelsea's golden generation of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry.

He was earmarked as the torchbearer of the next generation and he discharged his duties effectively, terrorizing Premier League defenses at will and leading Chelsea to several trophies.

Despite facing legitimate criticism for his inconsistencies and low numbers in front of goal, it cannot be argued that Eden Hazard performed at world-class levels at Stamford Bridge.

He made 245 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, scoring 85 goals and providing 54 assists, while also guiding the club to two league crowns.

Hazard won the inaugural Playmaker award, having provided 15 assists in the 2018-19 season. He completed a dream record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 but things have hardly gone to plan for him in the Spanish capital.

#4 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) - 54 assists

Mesut Ozil was unplayable at his peak in the Premier League

There were lots of controversies, accusations and counter-accusations when Mesut Ozil departed Arsenal in 2021 but that takes nothing away from what was an immense career in north London.

The World Cup winner made a name for himself at Real Madrid and more than a few eyebrows were raised when Arsenal announced his club-record signing in 2013.

Ozil became an instant fan favorite and helped the club end their seven-year trophy drought with an FA Cup win in his first season.

The former Germany international effortlessly controlled the tempo of games with his languirous pace. His rate of providing assists was also phenomenal and was the driving force behind Arsenal's ultimately futile title quest in 2016.

His performance dipped over the last two years of his Emirates career, leading to a total freeze from the first team.

Mesut Ozil made 184 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 33 goals and providing 54 assists before terminating his contract to join Fenerbache.

