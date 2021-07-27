Ranking the top 5 goalscorers for Real Madrid in the last decade

Few clubs in the world are as elite and glamorous as Real Madrid.

The Spanish side's rich history and supreme wealth has made them every young player's dream destination.

And why not? The prospect of joining legendary names such as Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and Luis Figo etc. in the club's player list is one too hard to give a miss.

Los Blancos in particular have a reputation for signing as well as cultivating homegrown attacking talent throughout their history.

These players, with their imperious scoring record, have brought tremendous success to the club, and in turn, attracted more players in that position.

Real Madrid's modern history is also replete with some of the world's most notable attackers. But in the last 10 years, these Galacticos have accumulated the most goals in all competitions:

#5 Gonzalo Higuain - 44 goals

Higuain ranks 14th in Real Madrid's all-time record of goalscorers

You weren't expecting this, were you? Gonzalo Higuain left the club so long back that it's easy to forget he was even a Real Madrid player.

But the record books have his name etched in gold, for the Argentine striker played a starring role for the Spanish outfit during his heyday, netting 121 times in 264 games across seven years.

So impressive are his figures that Higuain enters the list of Real Madrid's top-scorers of the last decade despite leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 - let that sink in!

He bagged 26 goals during the 2011-12 season, including 22 in La Liga as Los Blancos became La Liga champions, followed by another 18 in the following campaign, his last in the Spanish capital.

#4 Isco - 51 goals

Isco is set to leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid have had some really talented young players on their books in the last decade. Isco was certainly among them.

His promising displays at Malaga convinced Los Blancos to sign him in 2013 and the Spaniard, then 21, was proving to be a vital addition.

However, in more recent times, Isco's value to the club has hit an all-time low, and now, reports suggest he's on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, he'd still leave with 51 goals in eight seasons, fourth-most by a player in the last decade, a testament to his contributions.

