Ranking the top 5 greatest athletes of all time

Ranking the greatest athletes of all time is a subjective task that involves considering a variety of parameters to fairly assess achievements across different sports and eras.

Individual accomplishments, longevity at the top, records set, consistency, impact on the sport and the level of competition faced are all factors to be considered while making such a list. Quantitative measures like career stats, titles won and peak performances are also essential factors.

Additionally, an athlete's influence beyond the sport, their sportsmanship etc. should also be considered. Thankfully, the good folks at Pubity have done this for us.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five greatest athletes of all time.

(Courtesy: Pubity)

#5 Virat Kohli

India v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, not only for his exceptional cricketing prowess but also for his incredible commitment to excellence. The legendary Indian batsman has showcased remarkable consistency with the bat in addition to an insatiable hunger for success.

He has broken numerous records, most recently surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries by hitting his 50th ton against New Zealand at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli, during his stint as captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats, also exhibited excellent leadership qualities.

Beyond the statistics, his dedication to fitness and mental resilience has set a benchmark for aspiring athletes. Kohli's influence extends beyond the cricket pitch. He is a global sporting icon and his status as one of the greatest of all time is a testament to the holistic qualities that define excellence in athletics.

#4 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan #23...

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time and his legacy transcends basketball. His unparalleled skills on the court, marked by scoring prowess, athleticism and an indomitable competitive spirit, have solidified his reputation as an icon in the sporting world.

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships, earning numerous MVP awards along the way and his impact extends way beyond statistics. His influence on the global popularization of basketball and his ability to deliver in clutch moments further illustrate his greatness.

Beyond his playing career, Jordan's cultural significance and business acumen, highlighted by the successful Jordan Brand, contribute to his legacy as one of the greatest athletes in history.

#3 Muhammad Ali

Muhammed Ali, the greatest boxer of all time

Muhammad Ali is one of the most important and influential sporting figures of the 20th century. He is widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. Beyond his incredible boxing prowess, Ali's legacy is defined by his charisma and lasting impact on the world of sports and beyond.

Renowned for his lightning-fast footwork, unorthodox style and unparalleled boxing achievements, Ali became a three-time world heavyweight champion.

He demonstrated confidence and courage both in and out of the ring, even popularizing the trend of 'trash talking' by indulging in verbal warfare with his opponents and even the media.

Ali also took a strong stand against the Vietnam War and his utilization of his platform for such a cause solidified his status as an iconic figure of the 1900s.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is 38 now but he continues to astound us with his prolific goalscoring ability, exceptional athleticism and versatility. During his peak, he was an untameable beast and having him on the team was a cheat code.

Ronaldo's consistent success at the highest level, winning multiple league titles in England, Spain and Italy and UEFA Champions League trophies, underscores his incredible career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's dedication to physical fitness and longevity in the sport contribute to his enduring legacy.

Beyond the numbers, his work ethic, leadership and ability to come up clutch at crucial times solidify his status as a footballing icon and one of the greatest athletes of all time.

#1 Lionel Messi

Brazil Argentina Wcup 2026 Soccer

Lionel Messi pretty much won the GOAT debate when he almost single-handedly fired Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. He was 35 then and the legendary forward effectively completed football by winning the most coveted prize it has to offer.

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or, football's most prestigious individual prize, a record eight times. He is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet and he will continue to influence footballers for generations to come.

Messi's incredible contributions and achievements in the world of football and his endearing humility despite having won it all have earned him adoration from all across the globe.