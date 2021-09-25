Ranking the top 5 Manchester City players from their 1-0 win against Chelsea

Manchester City ended a run of three successive defeats against Chelsea by beating the Blues 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the game but could not add more shine to the scoreline. A combination of some good saves from Edouard Mendy and some poor finishing from the Manchester City attackers made the scoreline look respectable.

Manchester City dominated possession and pinned Chelsea to their own half for large periods of the game before finally taking the lead through a deflected Gabriel Jesus strike in the second half.

Chelsea looked threatening at times on the break, but Romelu Lukaku was largely starved of the ball and failed to test Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Several Manchester City players impressed against Chelsea, so without further ado, here's a look at the top five.

#5 Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte’s distribution from the back was as impeccable as ever, and he rarely put a foot wrong against the pace and strength of the Chelsea attack.

The Spanish international attempted 71 passes and completed 70 of them. He also remained calm whenever Chelsea tried to press Manchester City while they played out from the back.

Along with Ruben Dias, he was solid at the back and neutralized the Chelsea threat, preventing the Blues from registering a single shot on target.

#4 Ruben Dias

Heading into the game, all the talk was about how the Manchester City defense would fare against the Chelsea attack. While City's backline had performed fairly well entering this game, that's primarily because they had hardly been tested in the Premier League.

Dias put in a commanding display at the back against Chelsea. Manchester City played a high line to keep the pressure on Chelsea in the first half, and Dias’ front-footed defending was crucial.

The Portuguese centre-back was assured with his passing too as he helped City easily negotiate the Chelsea press and play out from the back.

Although there were moments when Lukaku threatened with his hold-up play and Timo Werner drove at the Manchester City defense, Dias, along with Laporte, often had the last laugh.

