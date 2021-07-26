Ranking the top 5 midfielders in the Premier League right now

The Premier League boasts some of the best midfield talent in the world. Fans may consider themselves truly lucky to watch some of these elite midfielders play every week.

While the role of a midfielder has changed over the years, the fact remains that the role demands quality of the highest order. On that note, let's take a look at the top five midfielders in the Premier League right now.

#5. Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

While his quality has always been well known, the midfielder has taken England by storm with his performances this season. Generally used on a rotational basis, Gundogan finally got his chance to feature as a main player this season.

In the wake of Kevin de Bruyne's injury earlier this season, Pep Guardiola looked to Gundogan to fill his shoes in the center of midfield. Gundogan took his chance with aplomb, achieving levels that were previously unexpected from him.

Gundogan has been with Manchester City for five years now. He has enjoyed a successful stint with the club, winning three Premier League titles over the years. This season was the best of any during Gundogan's time with the Manchester outfit so far.

İlkay Gündoğan has scored more non-penalty goals than any other midfielder in the Premier League this season (12).



Only Bruno Fernandes (18) has more than his 13 in total. 🍦 pic.twitter.com/qczKDQyPtQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 18, 2021

Deployed as an attacking midfielder, Gundogan racked up a stunning 13 goals this season. He also bagged two Premier League assists in a season where he truly surpassed expectations.

Having taken home a Premier League winners' medal, Gundogan will be raring to go as the season kicks off again in less than three weeks.

#4. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

N'Golo Kante is widely recognized as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Famed for his contributions to Leicester's surprise Premier League winning season, Kante was signed by Chelsea in 2016. He went on to make history, winning the Premier League once again with the Blues the following year.

Kante is highly revered for his tenacious nature and his brilliant understanding of the game. Displaying one of the best defensive work-rates in the world, Kante has built a reputation for making crucial tackles and interceptions.

Despite only making his top-flight debut in 2015, Kante already has a host of trophies to his name. He has already won the Premier League twice, as well as one UEFA Europa League and Champions League.

On this day in 2016, Chelsea signed 🇫🇷 N'Golo Kante from Leicester City. Since then, Kante has won...



🏆 FA Cup

🏆 World Cup

🏆 Europa League

🏆 Premier League

🏆 Champions League



Serial winner! 🤩#Chelsea #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #fridaymorning #GetSporty #BetSporty pic.twitter.com/DYg6LxhA0Z — SportyBet (@SportyBet) July 16, 2021

He was also a key member of France's title-winning run at FIFA World Cup 2018 and continues to be integral to Chelsea's success. Last season, Kante maintained his ridiculously high standards by contributing to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League win.

Despite recently turning 30, Kante has shown no signs of slowing down. He will be a key figure in deciding Chelsea's success next season.

