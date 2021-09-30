Ranking the top 5 players across Europe with the best aerial ability

The importance of a footballer's aerial prowess cannot be understated. Over the years, there have been many players who have built their reputation on their ability in the air.

Whether it be Miroslav Klose or Carles Puyol, there have always been players who dominated the opposition due to their aerial prowess. In modern football, defenders are more celebrated for their aerial ability. Attackers who pride themselves on their proficiency in the air are often seen as back-up options due to their style of play.

This list will take a look at the five best players across Europe who are known for their aerial expertise. So without further ado, here are the

Top 5 players across Europe with the best aerial ability

Van Dijk in action for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has aerially dominated on both sides of the pitch during his career. The Dutchman's proficiency in the air is one of the main reasons why he is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

Van Dijk's height, strength and intelligence has helped the defender dominate his opponents over the years. The Dutchman is also a nuisance during set-pieces and provides a huge goal-threat for Liverpool because of his aerial prowess.

The Dutchman recently returned from a long-term injury layoff, however it has not seemed to affect his game in the slightest. Van Dijk is back to his best for Liverpool and is set to be a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp's side during the 2021-22 campaign.

Rayy~ @rayyYNWA Virgil Van Dijk has scored 9 set piece headers for Liverpool in the PL.



With him in the team Liverpool have only conceded 5 set piece headers.



Colossus Virgil Van Dijk has scored 9 set piece headers for Liverpool in the PL.



With him in the team Liverpool have only conceded 5 set piece headers.



Colossus https://t.co/Acnnp9MvZV

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strkers of all time

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made his name over the years for being able to score spectacular goals for whatever team he plays for. The legendary Swede is probably the most innovative striker in the history of the game.

Along with his height and physical attributes, Ibrahimovic has the dexterity and flexibility to be able to pull off some spectacular moves when the ball is in the air. The Swede's martial arts background in Taekwondo has seen him produce some magical moments over the years. This, coupled with his big height and leap, has been very effective in front of goal.

Whether it's bicycle kicks or mid-air backheels, Ibrahimovic has captured the imagination of crowds the world over. The Swede is now reaching the twilight of his career, but he is still capable of producing some truly incredible feats when called upon.

ESPN @espn

Seven years ago today, Zlatan Ibrahimović scored this ridiculous bicycle kick vs. England. (via @ESPNFC Seven years ago today, Zlatan Ibrahimović scored this ridiculous bicycle kick vs. England. (via @ESPNFC)

https://t.co/ZA0VZzfhGp

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh