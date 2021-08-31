Ranking the top 5 players Chelsea re-signed 

Chelsea have no issues with spending money on a player as long as they know what he is bringing to the table. On most occasions, the club's end goal for the is always to lift a trophy at the end of the season and nothing else.

The Champions of Europe have sold several top talents only to realize that they made a big mistake. Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah come to mind straight away, but Chelsea have rectified their mistakes on a few occasions by bringing the player back.

Top 5 footballers who were re-signed by Chelsea

#5 Graeme Le Saux

Graeme Le Saux was the first Chelsea academy product to be re-signed by the club in recent history. The left-winger, who later on went on to become a left-back, left Stamford Bridge due to issues with the manager.

Chelsea played Ian Porterfield regularly and Graeme Le Saux kept getting subbed off during matches. The Englishman was not happy with the treatment and showed his anger during a match against Southampton by throwing his shirt to the ground and storming past the manager in anger.

Graeme Le Saux's behavior did not go down well and he was sold to Blackburn for £700,000 in 1993. The left-back did well at his new club, and Chelsea decided to sign him back in 1997 – making him the most expensive English defender at that time.

Graeme Le Saux spent another 6 seasons at Chelsea but this time it was marred by injuries. He eventually left the club for Southampton in a swap deal that saw Wayne Bridge move to Stamford Bridge in 2003.

#4 Nemanja Matic

When fans think of players who rejoined their former club, Nemanja Matic is often forgotten.

Chelsea initially signed Nemanja Matic in 2009 but he was loaned out to Vitesse after just two appearances. When the opportunity to bring in David Luiz came up, Benfica wanted the Serbian and the Blues were happy to let him leave.

Nemanja Matic enjoyed a good 3-year spell at the Portuguese side before Chelsea came calling again. The midfielder went on to win the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once before he was sold to Manchester United in 2017.

The Serbian is still with the Red Devils and is rated by their fans as the best defensive midfielder at the club – at the age of 33.

