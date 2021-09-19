Ranking the top 5 players Chelsea regret losing

Regret. In the world of football, it is a term that quite often comes to haunt clubs, big or small. It is a sentiment that quite often manifests whenever clubs miss out on key signings, or when clubs let go of current players. It is these very players who go on to do bigger things in their careers than what the club had initially expected of them. It is a fact that clubs, in order to raise capital, do see selling their current players as a viable business model. Clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have even made it the lifeline of their finances. Buying young talent for a relatively cheap price. Later, developing them and selling them for a profit.

Chelsea F.C. has for a long time been a pioneer in this trade. However, as profitable as this model of business is. It involves a huge opportunity cost. The club runs the risk of possibly losing generational talents from their ranks.

Top 5 players Chelsea regret losing

#5 Nemanja Matić

Nemanja Matić had played an incremental role in sealing two league titles for Chelsea F.C. across the 2014/15 and 2016/17 campaigns. Both titles were won under the direction of revered managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Matić was an important first-team starter under both managers and was truly a midfield general who delivered whenever called upon. He had an immense work rate that saw him drop deep into central defense whenever his team needed the extra protection. He could also be pushed up to be an auxiliary option in Chelsea's attack.

The regret here is, that Nemanja Matić now plays for Premier League rivals Manchester United. He was sold to them in 2017 in a transfer worth up to £40 million. Indeed, the club did make a crisp profit on the trade as they had originally paid £21m to resign him from Benfica (initially he was made part of the deal to bring David Luiz to the club). However, with the club's lack of defensive midfielders in the season after his exit. He will surely be among the players that Chelsea regret selling.

#4 Declan Rice

A proven defensive aptitude and an immaculate holding ability when in possession of the ball. These are the skills that make Declan Rice a coveted midfielder for the top clubs in England. After his splendid performances for the Three Lions at Euros 2021 and a solid domestic season for West Ham. He enjoys a plethora of suitors as he looks to make the step up to a Champions League team.

To add to Chelsea's regrets, Declan Rice was once an academy graduate who was released by the club in 2013. West Ham were quick to snap up his services, with him having progressed through their academy with his ability. He is now an indispensable member of their first-team and a trusted player under David Moyes.

The player is one of the best in his position, presently. West Ham will surely demand a figure around the hundred million pound mark to part with their prized possession. Now that Chelsea are interested in him again, they will surely regret paying a hefty fee for a player who was once part of their ranks.

