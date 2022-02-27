Ranking top 5 players with most dribbles in Premier League since 2015-16

Premier League's demands change and vary almost every season. Seldom do clubs manage to achieve success with a similar tactical approach as the previous season.

Teams in the league are sharp and quick to analyze the opposition's tactics and counter them. The same applies to players and their individual skills and trickeries.

The Premier League has had amazing dribblers in the last decade

There have been some world-class dribblers in the history of the league. Even in the past few years, we have seen many fascinating footballers with amazing dribbling skills.

The key to their success has been consistency. Here, we take a look at the top five players with the most successful dribbles in the Premier League since 2015-16.

#5 Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian remains one of the few players to have won the Premier League with two different clubs in the last few seasons. He has won it at both Leicester City and Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez joined Leicester City from Le Havre in the 2013-14 season. He quickly became a crucial player for the Foxes with his amazing dribbling and creative abilities. He played a key role in helping Leicester win the title in the 2015-16 season.

The left-footed winger joined Manchester City in the summer of 2018. He has won the league twice with them so far and has been quite effective on the right flank. The 31-year old has made 420 successful dribbles in 217 appearances since the 2015-16 season, confusing the opposition time and again with his trickery.

#4 Sadio Mane

The Senegalese forward made a name for himself while playing for Southampton. In his two seasons with the Saints, Sadio Mane scored 21 goals and registered nine assists in 67 league appearances.

His impressive performances helped him earn a move to Liverpool in the 2016-17 season. Mane has since gone on to become one of the most effective forwards in the league. With his terrific dribbling, quick footwork and fine goal-scoring abilities, he has been difficult to contain for oppositions.

Since the 2015-16 season, Sadio Mane has made 438 dribbles in 221 league appearances. There is no doubt that with time, the dribble count is only going to increase even more given his impressive form at Liverpool.

