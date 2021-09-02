Ranking the top-5 players Liverpool re-signed

The 19-time English top-flight champions and five-time Champions League winners — Liverpool — are arguably the most decorated club in English football. The Reds have had the privilege of fielding some of the most decorated names in the business and have been aptly rewarded with a rich history.

The Merseyside club have always had a firm belief in the club’s youth system and have tried their best to give the club graduates a fair shot at the senior team. The nurturing atmosphere, the loyal fans, and the pride of wearing the royal crest of Liverpool have brought back many former Reds. And today, we are taking a look at five of the stars who returned. Without further ado, let us check out these players.

5 top stars who had the privilege of re-signing for Liverpool

#5 John Aldridge

John Aldridge: A prolific player and an ardent supporter

John Aldridge was destined to play for the Anfield side since the start of his career. However, he had to wait 13 long years to play for the Liverpool senior team. Ignored by Liverpool as a teen, Aldridge had to become an established striker at Newport County and Oxford United to get the callback he deserved long back.

Signed as a replacement for outgoing Liverpool legend Ian Rush, Aldridge was meant to be the team’s primary goal scorer and the former Oxford man did not disappoint. He had excellent offensive output and was a menacing presence inside the opposition box, which massively helped Liverpool during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club. The club favorite scored 63 goals in 104 games and won the league title and an FA Cup.

#4 Robbie Fowler

Carling Cup: Liverpool v Reading

The "God" of Liverpool, Robbie Fowler, is more than worthy of the title the Kop bestowed upon him. He was known for his thunderous shots and clever runs behind the opposition. Robbie Fowler rose through Liverpool’s famed youth system and made his senior team debut in 1993.

Although he was an Everton fan, Fowler did no harm to Liverpool’s shining legacy. He was an ardent follower of Liverpool legend Ian Rush and managed to reach the 100-goal milestone even quicker than his idol. His most successful spell came in 2001, when his scoring run helped Liverpool to the League Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA Cup treble.

On This Day in 1994 Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick in less than five minutes as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-0



Were you there to see it?pic.twitter.com/zDcy9Q6wxk — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 28, 2021

Following his departure and spells at Leeds United and Manchester City, Fowler returned to the club in 2006. He scored 12 goals in his second spell, taking his overall goal tally to 183 in 369 fixtures.

