Ranking the top 5 Premier League goal-scorers in the last decade

The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, and we have witnessed some historic moments in the last decade.

Leicester City’s miraculous run of surviving relegation to win the title the following season may never be matched again. Liverpool’s triumph after 30 long years during the pandemic-hit 2019-20 season was special as well.

Some of the aforementioned achievements would have been unfathomable without the prolific goal-scorers, who have set new benchmarks for the upcoming generation.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five goal-scorers in the Premier League from the last decade.

#5 Mohamed Salah – 97 goals

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, and finds himself on the list despite playing just four seasons for the Reds.

After a difficult spell with Chelsea in the Premier League, Salah moved to Serie A to resurrect his career. An impressive stint at AS Roma earned him a move to Liverpool, where he hit the ground running.

Salah broke the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season when he mustered 32 strikes during the 2018-18 season for Liverpool.

The Egyptian star’s impact in front of goal was second to none, and no one has scored more goals in the last four years than him.

Salah has already won two Premier League Golden Boot awards at Liverpool and could very well add to that as he shows no signs of slowing down.

#4 Romelu Lukaku – 113 goals

It doesn’t matter where Romelu Lukaku plays his football, he will always end up scoring a ton of goals.

The Belgian striker has played for as many as four Premier League clubs, and apart from Chelsea, who didn’t really give him a chance, he has done well everywhere.

Lukaku’s best performances in his first few seasons came away from Stanford Bridge during loan stints at West Brom and Everton. The Belgian scored 17 goals in 35 appearances at West Brom and 15 goals in 31 games for Everton in back-to-back seasons.

His goal-laden spell at Everton convinced the Toffees to pay a fee of £28 million to sign him in 2014, a club-record fee at the time.

Lukaku then earned a mega-money transfer to Manchester United after scoring 25 goals in 37 appearances for Everton in the 2016-17 season. Although he had a mixed spell at Old Trafford, he was unplayable on his day.

