Ranking the 5 Premier League players with the best aerial ability

The Premier League has developed a reputation for being the most physically challenging of Europe's top five leagues. Aerial prowess is a huge part of the English game and the league has had a number of players who have made their names through their proficiency in the air.

Players like Peter Crouch and Didier Drogba were famous for the way they dominated defenders in the air. Although it is rare to see a team use a striker of that mold as their main target-man nowadays, there are still a few exceptions.

In this list, we take a look at the five Premier League players with the best aerial prowess.

5 Premier League players with the best aerial ability:

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Lukaku in action for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has been one of the most dominant strikers in the world over the past few years. The Belgian has scored goals for whichever club he has played for over his career, with a good chunk of them coming due to his aerial prowess.

Lukaku's physical stature makes him a nightmare for defenders to deal with. The striker uses his strength to outmuscle defenders and win the ball in the air. The Belgian has the sixth-most headed goals in the history of the Premier League with 23 and ranks amongst the top 30 for aerial battles won.

Still only 28, expect the Belgian to climb up those lists during his tenure at Chelsea.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kane is one of the Premier League's best strikers

Harry Kane has made his name as one of the Premier League's greatest goalscorers over the years. He is also widely regarded as one of the league's best strikers in the air.

The Englishman has the knack of getting in front of defenders and using his strength and incredible heading ability to score. Kane ranks fourth on the list of most headed goals in Premier League history with 26.

The striker's aerial prowess has also helped him contribute to the build-up play for Tottenham, often knocking down headers for his teammates to run onto.

COYS.com @COYS_com Harry Kane has now scored 224 goals in a Spurs shirt. Harry Kane has now scored 224 goals in a Spurs shirt. https://t.co/fugHfe55LH

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram