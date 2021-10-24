Ranking the top 5 Premier League teams based on market value

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world due to the league's lucrative television and sponsorship deals and rich team owners. That has meant that Premier League clubs seldom hesitate to spend the big bucks to land quality players on their rosters.

Last season, despite the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking clubs' finances, Premier League clubs were some of the highest spenders during the transfer window. Things have been no different this year too, with Manchester City and Chelsea completing the two biggest signings of the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the top five Premier League teams at the moment in terms of the cumulative market value of players on their rosters. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

Premier League: Most valuable squads

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - €697 million

Tottenham Hotspur have a squad value of almost €700 million.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of six teams that have never endured relegation from the Premier League. Although Spurs are yet to win the competition, they have been fairly consistent performers in the competition, mostly finishing in the top half of the league table.

Striker Harry Kane (€120 million) is the most valuable player on the Spurs roster. Kane is among the top active scorers in the Premier League, with more than 150 strikes. Winger Son-Heung Min (€85 million) has also fared well for Spurs in the Premier League over the years.

Harry Kane @HKane To win and score my 150th Premier League goal... perfect afternoon ⚽️ To win and score my 150th Premier League goal... perfect afternoon ⚽️ https://t.co/ouiGPX41AE

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (€45 million) leads a group of six Spurs players valued at at least €30 million. Captain Hugo Lloris (€9 million) is one of their least valuable players.

#4 Liverpool - €866.5 million

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool have one of the best rosters in not just the Premier League, but also across the continent.

With an attacking triumvirate of Mohamed Salah (€100 million), Sadio Mane (€85 million) and Roberto Firmino (€40 million), Liverpool ooze class up front. In midfield, the 2019-20 Premier League winners have the likes of Fabinho (€60 million), Thiago Alcantara (€25 million) and captain Jordan Henderson (€20 million).

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Mohamed Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian. King. #LEELIV 100 - Mohamed Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian. King. #LEELIV https://t.co/sSGKd7F9V4

In the defensive third, the Reds have arguably the best pair of full-backs in Europe - Trent Alexander-Arnold (€75 million) and Andy Robertson (€65 million). Virgil van Dijk (€55 million) and goalkeeper Alisson (€60 million) are their other key personnel.

Liverpool are the only unbeaten side in the Premier League this season as they look to win their second league title in three years.

