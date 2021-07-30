Ranking the top 5 right-wingers in world football right now

The role of wingers has evolved a fair bit over the past couple of decades. While teams earlier used to play wingers on their preferred side of midfield, we have more recently been introduced to the concept of inverted wingers.

This shift in mindset has truly been monumental. While wingers were instructed to predominantly cross, we now see a lot of wingers cut in from the wing and shoot at goal. This adds a further element of surprise that many teams use effectively to their advantage.

Let's take a look at the top five right-wingers in world football right now.

#5. Federico Chiesa - Fiorentina, Italy

Heracles Almelo v Fiorentina - Pre Season Friendly

Federico Chiesa has become a sensation over the course of the past year.

The 23-year-old joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal last year and has taken to his new club in style. A truly exciting player, Chiesa is the perfect mix of old-school dribbling and modern-day finishing.

Lining up on the right side of the attack, Chiesa is renowned for his speed and his impressive work rate. A dynamic player, Chiesa is capable of cutting in to shoot as well as finding a teammate in a better position.

He recently impressed viewers worldwide with his exploits at UEFA Euro 2020. Featuring for the Italian national team, Chiesa bagged two goals with the Azzurri and went on to lift the trophy after they beat England in the final.

Chiesa has found himself on the radar of several top clubs in Europe. It remains to be seen where his career will take him in the coming years.

#4. Phil Foden - Manchester City, England

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Phil Foden has emerged as one of the best wingers in the world.

The Manchester City prodigy burst onto the scene recently after being given more chances in the first-team. Labeled by Pep Guardiola as one of the most talented footballers he has ever coached, Foden certainly looks set to achieve great things.

The 21-year-old is coming off the back of an excellent season with the Cityzens. He was integral to City lifting the Premier League title and also played a key role in City's run to the UEFA Champions League final.

Foden scored nine goals and recorded five assists in the Premier League this season. He also managed three goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League, including some crucial goals in the knockouts.

Foden's performances earned him the Young Player of the Season award. Still just 21, Foden certainly has a bright career ahead of him.

