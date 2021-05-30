Ranking the top 5 U23 players in world football currently

Croatian player Luka Modric's 2018 Ballon D'Or win brought an end to the 10-year duopoly of the game's highest individual accolade by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Messi and Ronaldo have won every major honour in the game in the last two decades, winning 11 combined Ballon D'Or trophies and three Best FIFA Men's Player accolades, to name a few.

Unfortunately, the era of Ronaldo and Messi is approaching its end, as both players are in their mid-30s. However, there are a few young players on the horizon who are ready to take over the mantle from two of the best players to have graced the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five U23 players in the game at the moment.

#5 Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati, the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history, is one of the most exciting players in the game.

A horrific meniscus injury and its severe mismanagement unfortunately restricted Fati to the sidelines for a significant part of the 2020-21 season. In his sporadic appearances last campaign, the wunderkind was hailed as the heir to Messi, following stunning displays for Barcelona, racking up five goals and four assists in ten appearances.

The Spain international was involved in over 44% of Barcelona's goals in his first five La Liga appearances of the season.

The 18-year-old was tipped to be the perfect foil for Lionel Messi and the spark Barcelona needed going into a season plagued by controversies off the pitch. However, Fati's injury dealt a massive blow to Barcelona's hopes of a strong season.

Nevertheless, Fati is highly regarded for a reason. After progressing through the famed La Masia academy, he has registered 43 appearances for Barcelona, registering an impressive output of 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Young English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold burst onto the scene during the 2016-17 season and has since established himself as one of the best full-backs in the game.

While Alexander-Arnold has received criticism for his defensive frailties this season, he remains one of the most explosive full-backs going forward. He registered 77 key passes in the 2020-21 Premier League, the most by a defender.

The Reds player donned an integral role in Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League triumphs in the last two years.

Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded for his top-notch performances down the flank, allowing the Reds to spread out play in wide spaces. He is also one of the best crossers in world football. At just 22, Alexander-Arnold has already laid his hands on a Premier League trophy, a Champions League title, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA SuperCup, and was also a nominee for the prestigious 2019 Ballon D'Or accolade.

In 162 appearances for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has been directly involved in 41 goals (five goals, 36 assists) and is one of the most skilful defensive players in the game.

