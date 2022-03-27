Ranking the top 5 under-21 players in the Premier League

The Premier League is home to some of the best raw talent in the world.
Numerous clubs place a large significance on developing their youth and have achieved great success by doing so. Every top club in the league has several promising youngsters in their ranks who are increasingly being integrated into the first-team.
This season has also seen the emergence of many world-class youngsters who have shined to a great extent. These players have developed into key members of their sides and look set to become world-class footballers.
Let's take a look at the top five under-21 players in the Premier League.
#5. Gabriel Martinelli | Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli is currently one of Europe's most promising youngsters.
The Brazilian arrived at Arsenal in 2019 from the second-tier of Brazilian football and has improved significantly in the three years since. He is now one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet and has proved to be an extremely effective attacker.
Martinelli displays blistering pace and dribbling ability from the left side of the attack. He is more than capable of taking on players and also possesses outstanding finishing ability.
Martinelli has scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 league appearances so far this season. He is undoubtedly a significant member of Mikel Arteta's side.
#4. Michael Olise | Crystal Palace
Michael Olise has emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League this season.
Olise primarily lines up on the right side of midfield, but is versatile enough to play anywhere along the center line. He is known for his excellent first-touch and intricate passing abilities.
Olise has shown over the course of the season that he is adept at controlling the tempo of the game. He is extremely agile and displays outstanding speed in short spaces.
He has previously represented Reading for two years and signed for Crystal Palace last year. His addition has come as a blessing to the side. Olise has scored two goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances in the Premier League so far this season. He is, without a doubt, one of the most promising youngsters in the Premier League.
#3. Emile Smith Rowe | Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe has been in top form ever since the start of the season.
Smith Rowe has been with Arsenal ever since he was 10 and has developed into an outstanding footballer. He is one of the Gunners' most important players and has hit a thick vein of form this season.
Primarily a playmaker, Smith Rowe has also shown that he can line up on the left side of the attack. His passing and link-up play is excellent and has perfectly fit Arsenal's style of play under Mikel Arteta.
Smith Rowe has scored nine league goals this season, a feat that has not been bettered by any other midfielder this season. The stat is all the more impressive considering that he hasn't started several games.
He is Arsenal's joint-top scorer in the league this season with Bukayo Saka.
#2. Phil Foden | Manchester City
Phil Foden is widely regarded as one of the best youngsters in the world.
Foden has been with Manchester City since he was nine and has honed his raw talent to become one of the club's most important footballers. He has already won a plethora of individual and club trophies despite being only 21 years of age.
Foden is an extremely talented footballer and employs an effective and direct approach. He is capable of playing on either wing and can also be played through the middle.
Foden has already won three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup since making his senior debut in 2016. He has also won the prestigious Premier League Young Player of the Year Award and is considered by many to be the best youngster in the world.
He has scored seven goals and made three assists in 21 league appearances so far this season.
#1. Bukayo Saka | Arsenal
Bukayo Saka has arguably been the best youngster in the Premier League this season.
The Englishman made his senior debut in 2018 and has evolved into one of the club's most important players. He has played in various positions over the years, but has earned his spot as a first-team regular on the right side of the attack.
Saka is blessed with great dribbling ability and pace. He is capable of making extremely accurate crosses and has proved to be an excellent asset to the club in just three years.
No other player under the age of 21 has had more combined goals and assists in the league than Saka this season. He has scored nine goals and made five assists in 28 league games so far. Saka will prove to be a key member of the Arsenal side as they look to challenge for fourth spot this season.