Ranking the top 5 most valuable forwards in La Liga right now - August 2021

La Liga has always been known for its free-flowing, attacking brand of football. The league has boasted some of the world's greatest forwards of all time. From the likes of Ronaldinho and Luis Figo to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the league has been home to world superstars over the years.

Now, with Lionel Messi's departure, the league has lost a massive amount of star-power and is looking for its new flag-bearer to usher in the new generation. Some of the current crop of forwards have shown that they have the potential to become superstars of the future, while others are world-beaters in their own right.

Today's list will look at the five most valuable forwards currently plying their trade in La Liga. The players' values will take into consideration their performance, age, contract and injury history and not what their value is to their respective clubs. So, without further ado, here are the

Top 5 most valuable La Liga forwards right now

Values provided by Football Transfers

#5 Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - €55.7 million

Griezmann is ready to take over the reigns at Barcelona

Easily the most established and experienced star on this list, Antoine Griezmann is already considered to be one of the best players in the world. The Frenchman has proven himself for both club and country and is currently the favorite to take over from Lionel Messi as the face of La Liga.

Griezmann was phenomenal for both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, but had to take a backseat to Lionel Messi once he joined Barcelona. This saw his output in terms of goal contributions take a massive dip. However, even with a dip in performances, the Frenchman still remains one of the biggest superstars in La Liga today.

Griezmann finished the 2020-21 season with 18 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Barcelona The forward's excellent ability on the ball and smart positional sense makes him a constant threat to defenders. One can expect a huge 2021-22 campaign from the Frenchman this year.

Koeman: “I’m expecting Griezmann to have a really good season with with Barça after Messi’s departure because he’ll be playing in Leo’s position.”



🤞 pic.twitter.com/0pkFsS6qh1 — 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) August 14, 2021

#4 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) - €62.5 million

Oyarzabal in action for Real Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal has been one of the most impressive La Liga players over the past few years. The winger has shown massive progression every season in terms of his performances and has become one of La Liga's biggest stars outside of the top three teams.

Oyarzabal's rise to prominence has also coincided with Real Sociedad's improvement over the years. The Spanish side are now constantly challenging for a top 4 finish, and the Spaniard is a huge reason why.

The winger's stellar dribbling ability and pace makes him a menace down the wing for Sociedad and he has now added the end product which makes him even more of a goal threat. Oyarzabal finished last season with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions and is bound to improve those numbers during the 2021-22 campaign.

26 - No player has been involved in more shots than Mikel Oyarzabal 🇪🇸 in the men's tournament at the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics (26 - 16 shots and 10 key passes; tied with Takefusa Kubo 🇯🇵 - 18 and 8). Starring. pic.twitter.com/x4N6zPfcrW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 3, 2021

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh