The 2023-24 Premier League season is a couple of weeks away from commencing. Defending league champions Manchester City will play newly-promoted Burnley on August 11 to kick-start the new campaign.

For the past couple of weeks, clubs have been preparing ahead for the new campaign by engaging in pre-season friendlies and actively participating in the summer transfer market.

The transfer window is a crucial time for the 'Big Six' clubs as the quality of deals they make during this period can have a significant impact on their season's success. Additionally, keeping up with other rivals among the top six means each club must prepare a competent squad for the season.

For Premier League clubs, the transfer window doesn't slam shut until September 1. However, with the new season just around the corner, this article will take an in-depth look at how the 'Big Six' clubs have fared thus far in the ongoing transfer market.

Without further ado, we rank the top six of the Premier League based on their transfer deals so far.

#6 Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City from rivals Chelsea

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been the least active among the top six clubs this summer. No surprises as Pep Guardiola still has the core of his treble-winning squad intact.

So far, the Cityzens have completed only one deal. Mateo Kovacic joined the six-time Premier League winners from Chelsea for a reported £25 million, replacing Ikay Gudogan who moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

However, City has been heavily linked to a move for Josko Gvardiol and are favorites to sign the Croatian defender. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club has agreed to personal terms with the player but is yet to finalize the deal with RB Leipzig.

It's also highly likely that City could make additional signings before the window closes. Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli, and there is a possibility that the club may be on the lookout for a new player to fill the void left by the Algerian.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

The Lilywhites have been quite active this summer. They have brought in a new manager and added some new names to their club roster. Former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou will lead the club in the new season.

Spurs have recruited English midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City (£40m). They have also signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli (£17m). The Italian shot-stopper will replace Hugo Lloris who is in search of a new club after being left out of the pre-season squad.

Israeli forward Manor Solomon also joined the North London club on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk. Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski's loan deals have been made permanent as well.

#4 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

The Blues have technically been the busiest club among the big teams in terms of general transfer activity in the current window. A massive overhaul at Stamford Bridge has seen 10 first-team players depart the Premier League club this summer

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Kai Havertz joined league rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal respectively. Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly moved to Saudi Arabia while N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicutea were let go on free transfers. Other players who have left the Blues include Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Christain Pulisic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

There have been two major arrivals at the club so far. Christopher Nkunku (£52m) and Nicolas Jackson (£32m) were roped in from RB Leipzig and Villareal respectively to bolster the Blues' attack.

Youngsters Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira have also been snapped up by the club. Angelo, the Brazilian joined from Santos, while 18-year-old Moreira came in on a free transfer from Benfica.

#3 Liverpool

Karlsruher SC v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly

After an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign, it became clear that Liverpool needed new talents at the club. Especially in the midfield department where they suffered immensely due to injuries to some of their key players.

In order to accommodate new players, it was necessary to get rid of those who were not performing up to par. Naby Keita, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left as free agents.

To fill in the void in midfield, the Reds have spent £95 million on Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister from RB Leipzig and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

More signings are expected from the 2020 Premier League champions who recently lost Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq. Fabinho has also joined Al-Ittihad as reported by The Mirror.

#2 Manchester United

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United have two major signings so far. Mason Mount from Chelsea (£60m), and Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for the departed David De Gea. Former defender Johnny Evans also signed a short-term pre-season deal with the club.

The Red Devils have also agreed a deal to sign Atlanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. As reported via The Mirror, the Denmark international would cost the Premier League side a fee in the region of £72 million.

#1 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

After missing out on the Premier League title last term, it became clear that the London club needed more firepower to be able to rub shoulders with the other big teams, especially Manchester City.

Arsenal to a large extent has been the most active 'Big Six' club in the ongoing transfer market. This is because the Gunners have spent the most on incoming transfers thus far.

According to Transfermrkt, Mikel Arteta's team has spent a staggering €231.60 million to acquire just three players this summer. Declan Rice was roped in from West Ham United for a club-record fee of £105 million. Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have also joined the Gunners from Chelsea and Ajax respectively.