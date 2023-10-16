The 2023–24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) season is well and truly underway. Despite the early days of the season, some clubs have already made their way onto the list of favorites to win the UCL this season.

This UCL season will be the last to feature the group-stage format, as UEFA has decided to replace the group stage with one big league next season.

There have been some brilliant matchups in the group stages so far, with Manchester United being drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich. Group F has arguably the toughest quartet and has been labeled the 'Group of Death', boasting the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United.

With two matchdays already completed and as the teams have started to settle into the season, let us take a look at the top five favorites to lift the UCL trophy.

#5. Arsenal (England)

Arsenal FC

While Arsenal being ranked in this list may raise a few eyebrows as they make a return to the Champions League after six years, Manager Mikel Arteta has been handed an interesting group paired with Sevilla, Lens, and PSV.

It has not been a dream start for the Gunners, as they marked their return to UCL with a convincing 4-0 win against PSV only to lose 2-1 away at Lens on matchday two. But after a solid transfer window, Arsenal has the depth to compete in multiple competitions.

It has been a great start to the Premier League campaign as they sit second in the table, tied on points with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Based on the talent in the squad and their current form, Arsenal could be ranked higher on the list.

With Arteta's managerial debut in the UCL and several players first appearances in the tournament, one should proceed with some caution before getting their hopes up.

#4. FC Barcelona (Spain)

FC Barcelona

It has been eight years since FC Barcelona last won the title. With consecutive group-stage exits in the last two seasons, the Catalans have struggled to rediscover their aura in recent years. Xavi Hernandez played his last season for the club when Barcelona won the competition in 2015, and now he will be looking to guide his team to victory as the manager.

It has been a shaky start in the league; currently in third place, they look to defend their La Liga title. But the Catalan club is expected to prioritize the UCL this season, and with some shrewd signings, Xavi will be looking to bring the glory days back to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have been handed a good draw and won their first game 5-0 against Belgian club Antwerp. While their 1-0 win against Porto may have gotten them the desired three points, the defense, however, has been conceding goals lately and will be of some concern as they make it to the knockout stages.

#3. Real Madrid (Spain)

Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid as a club defines its UEFA Champions League heritage. While the Spanish giants could have easily been ranked in the top two, long-term injuries to Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are major drawbacks and see them at number three.

The departure of Karim Benzema may start to show as Madrid make it to the latter stages of the competition. Although, for now, summer signing and wonderkid Jude Bellingham has managed to embrace the goalscoring burden with 10 goals in 10 games.

Madrid have been placed in an imbalanced group with Napoli, alongside Union Berlin and SC Braga. The Los Blancos got their UCL season underway with a narrow 1-0 win over Union Berlin and a thrilling 3-2 win at Naples as they look to top their group.

With veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos mixed with the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni, the 14-time champions are serious contenders. Irrespective of form, scoreline, and the odds against them when it comes to the UCL, one should never count Real Madrid out.

#2. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Bayern Munich

After losing star forward Robert Lewandowski last year, it was clear that Bayern needed a striker desperately. And they have responded by signing possibly one of the best strikers in the world, Harry Kane, for a club record of €95 million.

While they have been paired up against the likes of Manchester United, Galatasaray, and FC Copenhagen, Bayern are heavy favorites to top the group after a 4-3 win over United and a 2-1 win against Copenhagen in Denmark.

Bayern have made some effective signings, spending over €150 million on the likes of Kane, Kim Min-jae, and Raphael Guerreiro. The German club has lacked some consistency this season as they sit third in the Bundesliga, but with the talent they possess, Thomas Tuchel will be expected to get the Bavarians firing at the end of the season.

With the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala providing service to Kane up front, Bayern will be a team everyone will want to avoid in the latter stages of the UCL.

#1. Manchester City (England)

Manchester City

To no one's surprise, Manchester City tops the list. The curse has finally been lifted. After securing the trophy last season, there is no reason why they cannot do it again. While there have been some departures from the club, the club has made the necessary signings to stay competitive on all fronts.

It has not been the best of starts for Pep Guardiola's men in the domestic league, after suffering consecutive league defeats for the first time in five years. But City have been handed a forgiving group and have bagged a pair of 3-1 wins over Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig, with Young Boys completing the group.

It does not look like City can be stopped barring injuries, and a key injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who may be ruled out until December, has taken some toll on their creative play. But with Erling Haaland leading from the front and the talent surrounding him, Pep has a striker who guarantees goals in almost every game.

Pep will have the freedom to rotate his squad in the group stages, considering the level of the group, and keep his squad fresh for the knockout rounds. Thus making them the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.