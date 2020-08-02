Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is not taking the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Manchester City lightly, as he knows what to expect from a ruthless side led by Pep Guardiola.

According to the Real Madrid centre-back, it'll be a herculean task to turn the 2-1 deficit around at the Etihad stadium, but Real Madrid have a couple of advantages over Manchester City heading into the fixture.

Varane explained that despite having to travel to England, Manchester without fans will not be as effective, which could make things easier for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman also added that Real Madrid own the experience of playing in such matches more than many other sides in the world, meaning they would head into the game with a bit more 'serenity'.

Also read: Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an ultimatum, Brazilian star's impossible move, and more - 1st August 2018

"We're coming off a great streak" - Real Madrid's Varane

Real Madrid wrestled the La Liga title back from Barcelona's clutches

Amid a barren spell of form that saw Real Madrid slip further down the La Liga table back in February, Manchester City visited the Santiago Bernabeu and humiliated the Spanish giants with a well-earned 2-1 victory.

Advertisement

Isco had opened the scoring for Real Madrid on the day, but a couple of goals within five-odd minutes from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne turned it around for the dethroned Premier League champions. Not to mention, a late red card for Sergio Ramos further rubbed salt into Real Madrid's wounds.

They'll have their task cut out against a free-scoring Manchester City side, but recent form heavily favours Zinedine Zidane's men.

After winning each of their league games since the restart, Real Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona to the La Liga title earlier last month.

Varane, who was one of the most consistent players for them throughout the season, exclaimed:

“Without fans, it will surely be different. We always want to win, we are Real Madrid. We’re coming off a great streak of wins so you can imagine how much confidence we’ve gained."

Real Madrid's old foe Pep Guardiola is eyeing his third UCL as manager

Varane continued, stating that Real Madrid have had extra time to prepare for the crucial match-up against City.

"There are no matches just before, so we have time to prepare for the game. It will really be the best team on the day that goes through," he said.

The 27-year-old hailed Real Madrid's experience in similar, crunch situations. He concluded:

"We have the experience of major events. So we approach with perhaps a little more serenity, but always the same determination. And above all, we know the pitfalls to avoid. This is a bit of the experience we have over the past few years."

Real Madrid travel to Manchester City on August 7 for the second leg, with the match set to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is seeking a third UCL crown, after having won the same trophy twice with Barcelona.

Also read: Champions League 2019-20: Why Marco Asensio should start for Real Madrid against Manchester City