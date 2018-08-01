Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an ultimatum, Brazilian star's impossible move, and more - 1st August 2018

Thibaut Courtois

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer roundup for the day. There have been a few developments in the transfer market that could soon see Madrid signing a big-name player in the coming days.

Considering the Premier League deadline day closes sooner, the rest of the leagues might be affected as some of the clubs will try to close the deals soon. Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the transfer news associated with the club today.

Courtois issues ultimatum

Thibaut Courtois is one name who has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid. Despite Keylor Navas’ consistent performances, the Costa Rican just hasn’t received the praise as Madrid seek to sign a big-name player.

Courtois’ contract with Chelsea expires next summer and latest reports indicate that the Belgian has grown frustrated with the lack of movement from the club. If Chelsea don't sell him this summer, he has threatened to leave for free next summer.

Courtois' contract expires next summer and Chelsea's attempts to convince him to sign a new contract have failed. The Blues have already signed Rob Green but he isn't expected to be named the number one.

Courtois needs to be replaced and Chelsea are looking at Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel as an alternative. The former's move to the Bernabeu might hinge on how quickly Chelsea are able to sign a replacement first and then let allow Courtois to leave Stamford Bridge.

Earlier, Courtois had hinted that his future lied in Spain when he said, "I love living in London. Madrid and London are great. The only thing is that my children live in Madrid. I would like them to be close.

"That doesn't mean I'm going to come back, but for me, they are very important and I'm going to do something to see them more."

