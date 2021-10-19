Rapid Vienna vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Rapid Vienna will host Dinamo Zagreb at Allianz Stadion on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The home side are the only team yet to pick up points in Group H and currently sit at the foot of the standings. Dinamo Zagreb's three points from two matches is enough for second spot, as they find themselves level with third-placed Genk and three points behind West Ham.

Rapid Vienna come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Klagenfurt in an Austrian Bundesliga fixture on Saturday. Taxiarchis Fountas and Gloire Amanda scored in either half as the two sides shared the spoils after 90 minutes.

Dinamo Zagreb also shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller away to Rijeka in a league fixture last week. A remarkable second-half fightback saw the visitors overturn a three-goal deficit in the second half, with Bruno Petkovic scoring a brace in what turned out to be a thrilling game.

Rapid Vienna vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

Their sole meeting came in the second round of the inaugural edition of the UEFA Cup in 1971. They played out a draw in both legs, with Rapid Vienna progressing to the next round on away goals.

The hosts have been on a poor run of form that has seen them secure just two wins in their last nine games across all competitions. Zagreb's draw on Saturday halted a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Rapid Vienna vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Rapid Vienna

Richard Strebinger (muscle) and Christopher Dibon (ACL) are both unavailable due to injuries. Oliver Strunz (foot) and Lion Schuster (muscle cramps) are doubts for the visit of Dinamo Zagreb.

Injuries: Richard Strebinger, Christopher Dibon

Doubtful: Oliver Strunz, Lion Schuster

Suspension: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Dino Peric is the only fitness concern for the visitors with a muscle injury.

Injury: Dino Peric

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler (GK); Maxmilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic; Srdjan Grahovac, Dejan Petrovic; Marco Grull, Christoph Knasmullner, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Marin Leovac, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Stefan Ristovski; Mislav Orsic, Josip Misic, Bartol Franjic, Luka Ivanusec; Bruno Petkovic; Duje Cop

Rapid Vienna vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Also Read

The home side have struggled in attack which means they might fail to breach a Zagreb defense that has been watertight on their travels in the Europa League. We are backing the Croatian champions to emerge victorious with just a solitary goal being scored on the night.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Edited by Vishal Subramanian