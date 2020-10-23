Rapid Wien 1-2 Arsenal: Arsenal player ratings as super-sub Aubameyang lifts Gunners in Europa League opener| Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Rapid Wien in their opening game of the 2020-21 Europa League.

David Luiz and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck in quick succession after the break to cancel out Taxiarchis Fountas' opener for the hosts.

The Gunners were far from impressive, but the gulf in quality between the two sides eventually showed as Rapid Wein were condemned to their first home defeat in Europe since October 2012.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Bernd Leno - 6/10

After a pair of saves in the first half, Bernd Leno completely lost the plot in the second. His horrific backpass allowed Fountas to pounce and put the hosts ahead before two more mistakes, fortunately for him, went unpunished.

Cedric Soares - 6/10

Cedric Soares received a rare start at the right-back position but completely wasted the chance to impress his manager. Soares went off the radar after challenging Fountas early on with a hard tackle and creating a half-chance for Luiz with a free-kick a while later.

David Luiz - 8/10

Often at the heart of social media memes for defensive blunders, David Luiz will be praised for a strong showing at the back as well as for his headed goal that sparked Arsenal's comeback.

Gabriel - 8/10

Gabriel ably complemented Luiz at the heart of the Arsenal backline with his excellent positional awareness and timely interceptions. He made the most touches of all players on the field with 119 and also displayed aerial prowess by winning 100% of his aerial duels.

Gabriel (22) v Rapid Wien



118 Touches

89% Pass accuracy

5 Clearances

4 Interceptions

100% Aerial duels won



Another superb performance from the Brazilian. pic.twitter.com/jCVLRakymg — Mezzala Football (@MezzalaFtbl) October 22, 2020

Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

Sead Kolosinac completed 83% of his passes and made 82 touches of the ball, the most behind only four players, but there was nothing special to write home about the Bosnian's game against Rapid Wein.

Mohamed Elneny - 7/10

Mohamed Elneny was more active in the back for a vast majority of the match, providing an extra protective cover to the Arsenal defence by dropping deep to block passing lanes. However, it was the Egyptian's defense-splitting through ball for Hector Bellerin that helped set up Aubameyang's winner.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

In his first start for Arsenal, Thomas Partey went into the books just half an hour into the match for a foul on Fountas but redeemed himself by making a telling impact in midfield with his forward passes, ball recoveries and crucial tackles.

🔴 Thomas Partey's full Arsenal debut in numbers



👉 Touches - 102

💪 Tackles Won - 5/5

👥 Aerial Duels Won - 4/5

🥅 Shots - 1

🔓 Key Passes - 1

🤤Dribbles - 1

🧠 Interceptions - 1

🎯 Pass Accuracy - 90%

📈 Rating - 7.41



👌 A solid start... pic.twitter.com/4H7cjVmeDG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 22, 2020

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka was a threat down the left for much of the opening stanza, with his tireless runs and link-up play. He came close to breaking the deadlock for Arsenal twice in the half but was adjudged offside once and failed to connect with the ball on the other.

Nicolas Pepe - 7.5/10

Pepe created Luiz's equaliser from a nicely-taken free-kick.

Nicolas Pepe had a sombre evening before switching on his afterburners in the second half. His buccaneering runs posed huge threats for Wien, drawing nasty fouls from Marcel Ritzmaier and Srdan Grahovac, both of whom went into the books, before the player set up Luiz for Arsenal's equaliser with a wonderful free-kick assist.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6.5/10

Alexandre Lacazetter started upfront as the sole striker but disappointed once again. The Frenchman struggled to get going and barely tested the hosts. He had the least touches of the ball of all Arsenal's starting players, with 11.

Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

Edie Nketiah started on the left but truly struggled to get himself in the game. He created a half-chance for Saka after linking up with Partey in the ninth minute, but that was it. Nketiah got booked for needlessly kicking the ball even after Arsenal were flagged offside.

Player Ratings of Arsenal substitutes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8//10

Aubameyang came off the bench and scored the winner for Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasn't particularly eye-catching but made the difference when it mattered, latching onto Hector Bellerin's square pass inside the box for a simple finish into an empty net to grab Arsenal's winner.

Hector Bellerin - 7/10

Hector Bellerin proved menacing with his forward runs and read Elneney's through ball well by drifting inside to connect with it before squaring it for Aubameyang to do the rest.

Joe Willock - N/A

Joe Willock came on in the 84th minute for Lacazette but was barely visible on the field.

Kieran Tierney - N/A

Kieran Tierney was a part of a double substitution from Mikel Arteta alongside Willock, but the Scotsman too had little time to do anything.

Reiss Nelson - N/A

Reiss Nelson barely got time to do anything as he came on for the final few seconds of the match after replacing Pepe.