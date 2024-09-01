Rating Arsenal's top transfers in the 2024/25 summer transfer window

Arsenal have now finished second in back-to-back Premier League seasons, and the feeling around the club is one of optimism and hope. A lot of fans, and even media outlets, have backed them to finally go all the way this season.

To do that, though, the consensus was that Mikel Arteta needed to sign a few more players - the final pieces of the puzzle and help push the club all the way. This need for reinforcement was made even more obvious with the exits of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, and Aaron Ramsdale.

The club did go out into the market and sign players who hopefully will come in handy and give them that final push to the silverware they've been craving. On that note, let's look at Arsenal's top transfers in the 2024/25 summer transfer window:

#5 Neto - Arsenal goalkeeper

The 35-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal on a full-season loan from Bournemouth as a backup to David Raya and a direct replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. Although he might not have been their main backup target, Neto comes with a wealth of experience.

He moved from Brazil to Europe, playing as a goalkeeper for clubs in Italy like Fiorentina and Juventus. He also played in Spain, making his mark with Valencia and Barcelona, before an eventual permanent move to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Neto joins the Gunners with 104 clean sheets in 323 appearances across all competitions under his belt.

#4 Raheem Sterling - Arsenal winger

Another player coming into the Emirates Stadium on loan, Raheem Sterling, may prove to be a shrewd signing for the Gunners. Despite a bit of a rough time at Chelsea, Sterling's ability shouldn't be in question after successful spells at both Liverpool and Manchester City.

There will be bonus points for his signing, as he's also familiar with Mikel Arteta. The pair worked together at City before Arteta took the helm in North London. Sterling brings undoubted ability and plenty of pace to the table, and the fans will be in for a treat if he shows up with the feet that scored 131 goals and provided 73 assists in 339 games for City.

#3 Riccardo Calafiori - Arsenal defender

The young Italian defender's name was on everyone's lips after his performances for his country at the last Euros. Riccardo Calafiori has made a name for himself as a reassured and imposing presence at the back, who's also quite adept on the ball and in the air. He had a really good season with Bologna, and his transfer to London has provided a sizeable sum to the Italian club.

His few cameos so far may hint that he's going to come good on that €45 million the Gunners paid for him. His presence will also go a long way to address any chinks in their armor. In the Serie A last season, he helped Bologna keep 15 clean sheets in 30 league games, and he will hope to continue this quality in the Premier League.

#2 Mikel Merino - Arsenal midfielder

The Spanish midfielder was Mikel Arteta's primary target to bolster the midfield and finally fill the vacuum left by the exit of Granit Xhaka last summer. The Gunners' midfield also needed further reinforcements, as players like Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira left this summer.

Merino also had a brilliant Euro campaign with Spain, eventually lifting the trophy after being an instrumental part of the squad. The 28-year-old brings much-needed grit to the Gunners' midfield. However, he suffered an injury and is yet to feature for his new club.

#1 David Raya - Arsenal goalkeeper

David Raya spent last season with the Gunners, but that was on loan. He started off a bit shaky, but eventually grew into the position and solidified himself as the club's undisputed #1, ousting Aaron Ramsdale in the process. He finished the Premier League campaign as the best goalkeeper, keeping an impressive 16 clean sheets in 32 games.

His loan transfer was subsequently made permanent for about £27 million this summer. Arsenal fans will be glad that the shot-stopper has already begun this season as he ended the previous, keeping two clean sheets in three games. He is clearly the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's squad, and he will be looking to help them secure more trophies.

