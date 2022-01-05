Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their three-game losing streak, Atletico Madrid square off against Rayo Majadahonda on Thursday for a place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The visitors, who last lifted the cup title back in 2013 when they saw off Real Madrid 2-1 in the final, will be looking to end their eight-year drought.

Rayo Majadahonda maintained their impressive run in the Copa del Rey as they claimed a 1-0 win over Malaga in round 2 last time out.

Prior to that, they edged out CD Eldense 1-0 in their cup opener when the sides met on December 2.

Rayo Majadahonda, who have now picked up three wins from their last four games, will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and upset the visitors.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game losing streak, falling to defeats against Real Madrid, Sevilla and Granada respectively.

Manager Diego Simeone will hope the win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to begin their cup campaign on a winning note.

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be aiming to begin their rivalry with a victory.

Rayo Majadahonda Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Atletico Madrid Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Rayo Majadahonda

There are no known injuries or suspensions in the Rayo Majadahonda squad, meaning manager Abel Gómez has a full house at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic and Marcos Llorente are both recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors. Koke, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Hector Herrera are all unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Stefan Savic, Marcos Llorente

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Koke, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Hector Herrera

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Rayo Majadahonda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Álvaro Fernández; Iván López Martínez, Jesús Bernal, Jorge Casado, Philip Osei; Mario García, Younous Tassembedo; Javi Gómez, Néstor Susaeta, Nestor; Rubén Sánchez

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Kieran Trippier; Yannick Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Rayo Majadahonda face the daunting task of going up against a star-studded Atletico Madrid side this Thursday. Considering the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Atletico Madrid to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rayo Majadahonda 0-4 Atletico Madrid

