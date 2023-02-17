Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga features another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano play host to Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the course of their league campaign. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Getafe last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have shown marked improvement after a poor start to their season. The Andalusian giants thrashed PSV Eindhoven by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano @RayoVallecano 𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐎, 𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐀𝐘𝐔𝐃𝐀, 𝐂𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀



Colabora con la campaña de recaudación de fondos de



comiteemergencia.org

900 595 216

Bizum al 02076



#LaLigaConTurquíaSiria 𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐎, 𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐀𝐘𝐔𝐃𝐀, 𝐂𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀Colabora con la campaña de recaudación de fondos de @c_emergencia 900 595 216Bizum al 02076 🙏𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐎, 𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐀𝐘𝐔𝐃𝐀, 𝐂𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀🙏Colabora con la campaña de recaudación de fondos de @c_emergencia:🔗 comiteemergencia.org📲 900 595 216📲 Bizum al 02076#LaLigaConTurquíaSiria https://t.co/oLNVUbxZPC

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 20 of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's seven victories.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last two matches against Sevilla in La Liga and could secure a streak of three such games on the trot for the first time in their top-flight history.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last six matches at home against Sevilla in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these matches.

After a run of four victories in seven away games against teams from the Madrid region in La Liga, Sevilla are winless in their last four such matches in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won three of their last four matches against Andalusian opponents in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in two of these matches.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos found the back of the net against PSV Eindhoven and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG



We head to Eindhoven next week in the driving seat What a performanceWe head to Eindhoven next week in the driving seat What a performance 😊We head to Eindhoven next week in the driving seat 💪 https://t.co/ib6MNS6w94

Rayo Vallecano are in contention to secure a European spot and have been exceptional this season. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes