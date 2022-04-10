Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th April 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Rayo Vallecano play host to Valencia at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

The hosts head into the game seeking to end their 10-match winless run, while the visitors are unbeaten in each of their last six outings.

Rayo Vallecano failed to return to winning ways in La Liga as they bottled a two-goal lead before settling for a 2-2 draw with Granada.

They have now failed to win any of their last 10 games in all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 win over Mallorca in the Copa del Rey back in February.

This horrid spell has seen Rayo Vallecano drop to 13th place in the La Liga table after picking up 33 points from 29 games.

Elsewhere, Valencia failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were held to a somewhat disappointing goalless draw by 10-man Cadiz.

However, they head into Monday’s game unbeaten in each of their last six games, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

With 41 points from 30 games, Valencia are currently ninth in the league standings, 10 points off Real Sociedad in the Conference League qualification spot.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides.

Rayo Vallecano have managed four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in each of their last four home games against Valencia in La Liga.

Valencia head into Monday’s game unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming four wins and two draws since February’s 4-1 loss to Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to taste victory in any of their last 10 outings in all competitions, losing seven games and claiming three draws.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction

On a 10-match winless run, Rayo Vallecano head into Monday’s game seeking a morale-boosting result. However, they face a rejuvenated Valencia side, who have picked up four wins from their last six games, while keeping five clean sheets in that time. We predict Valencia will maintain their fine form and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Valencia

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of the last six meetings between the teams since 2014)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Valencia have been solid defensively of late, keeping five clean sheets in their last six games)

Edited by Peter P