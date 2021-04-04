RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points as the Bavarians inch closer towards another league title | Bundesliga 2020-21

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich took another huge step towards their ninth consecutive league title as they beat RB Leipzig 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday night.

Leon Goretzka scored the game's only goal in the 38th minute after a perfect long ball from Joshua Kimmich found Thomas Muller in the box, who cut the ball back for the midfielder to smash it home. Bayern's victory saw them increase their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to seven points.

Leipzig dominated the second half but failed to convert their chances and now see themselves trailing the champions by seven points with just seven games left in the campaign. This was the first instance this season where Bayern finished a game with lesser possession and fewer shots than the opposing team.

Let's take a look at the top five talking points from the game.

#1 The intensity matches the hype of the encounter

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku battles for the ball with Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich.

The game had a delayed start due to some issues with one of the goalposts, but the first quarter of the game made up for the initial setback.

Leipzig's extortionate amount of pressing in the final third and quick counter-attacks put Bayern under pressure in the opening exchanges. But their defense and midfield stuck to their jobs to maintain parity on the scoresheet.

The game was intense throughout the ninety minutes and the scoreline certainly didn't do much justice to the match.

#2 Leon Goretzka's goal sets a new Bundesliga record

Leon Goretzka celebrates his goal with Thomas Muller.

Thomas Muller didn't shy away from praising Leon Goretzka over the past week as he delineated the German midfielder's importance in the absence of goal-machine Robert Lewandowski. "Instead of Lewangoalski, now we have Leon Scoretzka!" exclaimed Muller in an interview with the Bundesliga website on Friday.

As destiny would have it, it was Muller who provided the assist for Goretzka's assured strike in the 38th minute. With that goal, Bayern Munich set a new Bundesliga record of 62 consecutive games with a goal in the German top flight.

Goretzka's goal was his fifth of the season. He now has 10 goal contributions in 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

62 – @FCBayernEN have scored in 62 consecutive matches in all comps – it is the longest scoring run of a team in history of German professional football. Machine. #RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/xMdECeb6Ym — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 3, 2021

